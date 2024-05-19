Santino Ferrucci
Santino Ferrucci

Indianapolis 500 - Fast Six Qualifying - As it happened

Relive the updates from Fast Six Qualifying at the Indianapolis 500

19 May 2024
22:50
The grid has been decided and history has been rewritten:

Scott McLaughlin takes pole position for the Indy500 and has set the fastest ever pole position for the Indy500.

Indy500 top six starting order:

1st. Scott McLaughlin

2nd. Will Power

3rd. Joseph Newgarden

4th. Alexander Rossi

5th Kyle Larson

6th. Santino Ferrucci

22:47
Scott McLaughlin goes pole!

Scott McLaughlin takes pole for the Indy500 with an average speed of 234.220mph!

22:44
One car left to run:

Scott McLaughlin is the last driver to take on the Firestone Fast Six and has a chance to lock out a Team Penske 1-2-3.

22:43
Will Power takes provisional pole from Newgarden:

Will Power snatches provisional pole from his team-mate as he sets an average speed of 233.917mph!

22:40
Can Team Penske go 1-2-3?

With Josef Newgarden on provisional pole Will Power and Scott McLaughlin have the chance to set a Team Penske 1-2-3 for the Indy 500.

22:38
Josef Newgarden guarantees a Team Penske pole:

Josef Newgarden takes provisional pole with an average speed of 233.808mph, but with the only two drivers to go being Team Penske drivers the team is guaranteed pole for the Indy500.

22:35
Here come Team Penske:

Team Penske are out on track as Josef Newgarden takes to the track for his Qualifying run.

22:34
Alexander Rossi goes provisional pole:

Alexander Rossi puts together a gutsy drive as he takes his Arrow McLaren to provisional pole with an average speed of 233.090mph.

22:30
Alexander Rossi is up next for Arrow McLaren:

After his new team-mate Kyle Larson put it on provisional pole it is time for Alexander Rossi to try and out-qualify his team-mate.

22:29
Kyle Larson takes provisional pole:

In worst case scenario Kyle Larson will start fifth place for his first-ever Indy500 as he sets an average speed of 232.846mph.

22:26
Kyle Larson in the Fast Six at his first ever Indy500:

Kyle Larson has never raced in IndyCar before but is into the Firestone Fast Six and is chasing pole position ahead of taking part in the NASCAR All-Star Race tonight.

22:25
Santino Ferrucci slipping and sliding on his Qualifying run:

Santino Ferrucci opened the session with an average speed of 232.692mph.

22:22
Santino Ferrucci heads out on track:

Santino Ferrucci starts the Firestone Fast Six Qualifying as he aims for pole.

22:22
Now there are six...

Yesterday there were 34 fighting for pole now there are only six as the Firestone Fast Six Qualifying session begins!