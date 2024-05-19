Scott McLaughlin is the last driver to take on the Firestone Fast Six and has a chance to lock out a Team Penske 1-2-3.
Indianapolis 500 - Fast Six Qualifying - As it happened
Relive the updates from Fast Six Qualifying at the Indianapolis 500
Scott McLaughlin takes pole position for the Indy500 and has set the fastest ever pole position for the Indy500.
Indy500 top six starting order:
1st. Scott McLaughlin
2nd. Will Power
3rd. Joseph Newgarden
4th. Alexander Rossi
5th Kyle Larson
6th. Santino Ferrucci
Scott McLaughlin takes pole for the Indy500 with an average speed of 234.220mph!
Will Power snatches provisional pole from his team-mate as he sets an average speed of 233.917mph!
With Josef Newgarden on provisional pole Will Power and Scott McLaughlin have the chance to set a Team Penske 1-2-3 for the Indy 500.
Josef Newgarden takes provisional pole with an average speed of 233.808mph, but with the only two drivers to go being Team Penske drivers the team is guaranteed pole for the Indy500.
Team Penske are out on track as Josef Newgarden takes to the track for his Qualifying run.
Alexander Rossi puts together a gutsy drive as he takes his Arrow McLaren to provisional pole with an average speed of 233.090mph.
After his new team-mate Kyle Larson put it on provisional pole it is time for Alexander Rossi to try and out-qualify his team-mate.
In worst case scenario Kyle Larson will start fifth place for his first-ever Indy500 as he sets an average speed of 232.846mph.
Kyle Larson has never raced in IndyCar before but is into the Firestone Fast Six and is chasing pole position ahead of taking part in the NASCAR All-Star Race tonight.
Santino Ferrucci opened the session with an average speed of 232.692mph.
Santino Ferrucci starts the Firestone Fast Six Qualifying as he aims for pole.
Yesterday there were 34 fighting for pole now there are only six as the Firestone Fast Six Qualifying session begins!