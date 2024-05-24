As this is the final session before the Indy500 many drivers like Kyle Larson and Katherine Legge want more laps to get their setups dialed in.
Indianapolis 500 - Final Practice - As it happened
Relive the updates from the Final Practice session ahead of the Indy500.
That is all from Practice but we will be back on Sunday for the 108th running of the Indy500!
Practice is over the next time the cars will be back on track is for the Indy 500!
The Yellow Flags around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have gone away and the cars are back out on track.
Kyle Larson brings out the caution flag, not because of a crash or an incident on track but because he ran out of fuel.
Colton Herta is the dark horse for this Indy500 as he starts outside of the top ten. He feels really good in the car and has been working on some small changes today.
Will Power is done for the day after 69 laps. He ends the day in 20th but will start Sundays race in 2nd place.
The drivers continue to complete lap after lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Scott Dixon still on top.
It has not been a quiet day for the four-time Indy500 race winner as he has completed 90 laps so far in this two-hour session.
After earlier issues, Santino Ferrucci went back out onto the Speedway. However, he is now back into the paddock as he is still having issues with the front end of his car.
Scott McLaughlin will start the Indy500 from pole position but in this final practice session he finds himself down in 19th.
With the top 15 unchanged for a good half an hour now it is clear that the 33 drivers are fully immersed into their race simulations ahead of the Indy500.
The Japanese driver, Takuma Sato, had a massive lockup as he came into pit lane for a practice stop.
Alex Palou is currently 11th, Kyffin Simpson is 12th, Kyle Larson is in 13th, Pietro Fittipaldi is in 14th and Marcus Armstrong is 15th.
The top five stays the same with Dixon, Castroneves, O'Ward, Herta and Blomqvist leading the way.
Marcus Ericsson, Agustin Canapino, Felix Rosenqvist, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Callum Ilott make up the top ten.
Callum Ilott is back in the IndyCar paddock for a one-off this month at the Indy500. The British driver is currently 10th in this session.
The NASCAR Superstar has impressed all month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in his IndyCar debut and sits 12th currently.
Santino Ferrucci has had a horrid session so far as he sits in last place and has not left the pits in a while.
The 25-year-old explained that the car felt completely wrong to earlier in the week so fixes are being done on his #14 car.
Scott Dixon continues to lead the Final Practice session from Castroneves.
Pato O'Ward is in third, with Herta in fourth and rookie Tom Blomqvist in fifth place.
The weather could play an impact on the Indy500 as rain is expected on Sunday in Indianapolis during the race.
In the past, we have seen the race cut short, delayed or even moved to a new date. No decision has been made as to what would happen on Sunday if the rain does come.
Team Penske have locked out the front row for the Indy500 but the dark horse that many people expect to fight for victory is Colton Herta, who is currently fourth in this session.
Scott Dixon takes the lead of the session as he sets an average speed of 227.206mph on his fastest lap.
The first 15 minutes of the two-hour session have seen the drivers put in their first competitive laps and it is Helio Castroneves leading the session after making changes to his car in the build-up to this session.
The drivers all hurried out of pit road but the majority returned to the pits after completing a sighting lap around the Motor Speedway.
It is the Final Practice session ahead of the Indy 500 as the 33 drivers head out on track for a two hour session.