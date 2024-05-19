The four drivers are waiting for their cars to cool so nobody has braved exiting the pits for a second proper run.
Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Qualifying - As it happened
Relive the updates from Last Chance Qualifying at the Indianapolis 500
After an hour-long Last Chance Qualifying the final row is set:
31st. Katherine Legge
32nd. Marcus Ericsson
33rd. Graham Rahal
Eliminated. Nolan Siegel
Nolan Siegel hits the wall at the start of his second lap!
Siegel will not race in the Indy500.
In four laps time we will know if it will be Nolan Siegel or Graham Rahal going home today...
After a tough session in the Last Chance Qualifying Marcus Ericsson is in the Indy500 after setting an average speed of 230.027mph.
Seven and a half minutes remain in the Last Chance Qualifying and Marcus Ericsson is out on track.
After everyone completed their first runs the track action died down. As it stands the Last Chance Qualifying looks like this;
1st. Katherine Legge
2nd. Graham Rahal
3rd. Nolan Siegel
4th. Marcus Ericsson (Eliminated)
On his first run, Graham Rahal goes second, but he will need to go again later on to fight off Marcus Ericsson and Nolan Siegel.
Graham Rahal was knocked out in the Last Chance Qualifying last year, will it happen again a year later?
After a mistake on the final lap of her first run, Katherine Legge goes top of the session with an average speed of 230.092mph.
Katherine Legge is out on track for her first run of the session.
Former Indy500 winner, Marcus Ericsson, backs out on his final lap of his first run in the Last Chance Qualifying session as he gets an average speed of 220.702mph.
The 2022 Indy500 winner is out for his first run in the Last Chance Qualifying session.
This session will not be decided with only one run the four drivers fighting for a place in the Indy500 next week have an hour to set a good enough speed to make the event.
Teenage driver, Nolan Siegel, sets the opening laps of the Last Chance Qualifying session with an average speed of 229.566mph.