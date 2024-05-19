Marcus Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson

Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Qualifying - As it happened

Relive the updates from Last Chance Qualifying at the Indianapolis 500

19 May 2024
22:11
After an hour-long Last Chance Qualifying the final row is set:

31st. Katherine Legge

32nd. Marcus Ericsson

33rd. Graham Rahal

Eliminated. Nolan Siegel

22:08
Nolan Siegel is in the wall!

Nolan Siegel hits the wall at the start of his second lap!

Siegel will not race in the Indy500.

22:07
Will Nolan Siegel knock out Graham Rahal:

In four laps time we will know if it will be Nolan Siegel or Graham Rahal going home today...

22:05
Marcus Ericsson will race in the Indy500!

After a tough session in the Last Chance Qualifying Marcus Ericsson is in the Indy500 after setting an average speed of 230.027mph.

22:00
Here comes Marcus Ericsson for his second run:

Seven and a half minutes remain in the Last Chance Qualifying and Marcus Ericsson is out on track.

21:53
Track action continues to be slow:

The four drivers are waiting for their cars to cool so nobody has braved exiting the pits for a second proper run.

21:35
Track action calms down:

After everyone completed their first runs the track action died down. As it stands the Last Chance Qualifying looks like this;

1st. Katherine Legge

2nd. Graham Rahal

3rd. Nolan Siegel

4th. Marcus Ericsson (Eliminated)

21:29
Graham Rahal goes second:

On his first run, Graham Rahal goes second, but he will need to go again later on to fight off Marcus Ericsson and Nolan Siegel.

21:25
Graham Rahal is the last driver from this session on track.

Graham Rahal was knocked out in the Last Chance Qualifying last year, will it happen again a year later?

21:24
Katherine Legge goes top of the session despite a mistake:

After a mistake on the final lap of her first run, Katherine Legge goes top of the session with an average speed of 230.092mph.

21:22
Katherine Legge is the third driver out:

Katherine Legge is out on track for her first run of the session.

21:19
Marcus Ericsson ruins his own run:

Former Indy500 winner, Marcus Ericsson, backs out on his final lap of his first run in the Last Chance Qualifying session as he gets an average speed of 220.702mph.

21:15
Marcus Ericsson out for run one:

The 2022 Indy500 winner is out for his first run in the Last Chance Qualifying session.

21:14
Last Chance Qualifying:

This session will not be decided with only one run the four drivers fighting for a place in the Indy500 next week have an hour to set a good enough speed to make the event.

21:13
Nolan Siegel opens the session:

Teenage driver, Nolan Siegel, sets the opening laps of the Last Chance Qualifying session with an average speed of 229.566mph.