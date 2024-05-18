|Pos
Indianapolis 500 - Qualifying - As it happened
Relive the updates from Qualifying at the Indianapolis 500
After destroying his car this morning six hours later Rinus Veekay goes 11th place and gets into the Fast 12!
On her final run of the day Katherine Legge does not reach the top thirty.
The Dutch driver has given up his 29th position to guarantee himself another go at setting a faster Qualifying time.
Marcus Ercisson did not manage to get a good enough speed on the board all day and his final run was no improvement.
Agustin Canapino was on for a top-five place but his Chevrolet engine gave up on him on his third lap.
As drivers head out for their second and third runs race direction have been busy waving their laps away, as drivers have not matched their pace from earlier in the day.
Ryan Hunter-Reay uses his experience to get into 11th place as he sets an average speed of 232.385mph.
After one push lap Kyle Larson aborts his run in the final 70 minutes of IndyCar Qualifying.
Alexander Rossi stays in fourth but makes an improvement on his average speed to 233.069mph.
A small mistake from Callum Ilott means he misses out on a top twelve yet again. Ilott sits 13th with an average speed of 232.230mph.
Pato O'Ward makes his way into the top ten as he goes tenth place with an average speed of 232.434mph.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Speed
|1
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.758
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.332
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.293
|4
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|232.962
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|232.764
|6
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|232.563
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|232.547
|8
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|232.496
|9
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|232.473
|10
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|232.306
|11
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|232.236
|12
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|232.183
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|232.017
|14
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|231.948
|15
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|231.89
|16
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|231.871
|17
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|231.851
|18
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.847
|19
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|231.833
|20
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.826
|21
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow MclLaren
|Chevrolet
|231.728
|22
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|231.695
|23
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.682
|24
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|231.578
|25
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.514
|26
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|231.506
|27
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|231.465
|28
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|231.243
|29
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.166
|30
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|231.1
|31
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|Honda
|230.83
Katherine Legge did not have an average speed set before this run. After four laps Legge put herself 31st overall with an average speed of 230.830mph.
After a crash earlier today and an instalment run, Veekay is finally on the time sheets as he sets an average speed of 231.166mph which puts him 29th.
Pato O'Ward brings himself into the top twenty as he places himself 19th overall.
After a terrible day so far O'Ward is back out on track once again.
Despite coming back onto the track it appears that the #21 team were just going out for a practice run to make sure their car was working correctly.
The Dutch driver has plenty of time to set a lap time today after a massive crash earlier in this session.
Takuma Sato had a massive moment in his second run. However, it was enough for the Japanese driver to jump up three positions to ninth overall.
Action at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway has quietened down after a hectic first three hours as many drivers have struggled to improve throughout the day.
After losing his lap time earlier today Ilott is back on track for another Qualifying run.
"Balance is pretty good, but we do not have the speed."
"We are 21st right now all that matters for us today is being inside the top 30, we will not be in the top 12."
Scott Dixon misses out on the Fast 12 with an average speed of 231.851mph
Scott Dixon is on track for his first Qualifying run of the day.