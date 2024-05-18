Will Power
Will Power

Indianapolis 500 - Qualifying - As it happened

Relive the updates from Qualifying at the Indianapolis 500

18 May 2024
22:57
That is a wrap folks:
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerSpeed
1Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet233.758
2Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet233.332
3Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet233.293
4Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet233.069
5Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda232.764
6Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet232.563
7Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda232.547
8Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet232.496
9Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda232.473
10Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet232.434
11Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet232.419
12Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet232.385
13Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda232.316
14Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.306
15Callum IlottGBRArrow MclLarenChevrolet232.23
16Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.183
17Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet232.017
18Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.948
19Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda231.89
20Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda231.871
21Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.851
22Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet231.847
23Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet231.826
24Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet231.682
25Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda231.578
26Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet231.514
27Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.506
28Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda231.465
29Conor DalyUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet231.243
30Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda231.1
31Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda 
32Nolan SiegelGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda 
33Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne Racing with RWRHonda 
34Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda 
22:50
Rinus Veekay makes his way into the Fast 12:

After destroying his car this morning six hours later Rinus Veekay goes 11th place and gets into the Fast 12!

22:45
Katherine Legge does not reach the top thirty:

On her final run of the day Katherine Legge does not reach the top thirty.

22:43
Rinus Veekay has forfeited his time:

The Dutch driver has given up his 29th position to guarantee himself another go at setting a faster Qualifying time.

22:41
Marcus Ericsson finally gets a speed on the board:

Marcus Ercisson did not manage to get a good enough speed on the board all day and his final run was no improvement.

22:34
Agustin Canapino suffers a mechanical issue at a crucial moment:

Agustin Canapino was on for a top-five place but his Chevrolet engine gave up on him on his third lap.

22:18
Multiple cars waved off:

As drivers head out for their second and third runs race direction have been busy waving their laps away, as drivers have not matched their pace from earlier in the day.

22:02
Ryan Hunter-Reay uses his experience to get into the Fast 12:

Ryan Hunter-Reay uses his experience to get into 11th place as he sets an average speed of 232.385mph.

21:44
Kyle Larson aborts potentially his final run:

After one push lap Kyle Larson aborts his run in the final 70 minutes of IndyCar Qualifying.

21:41
Alexander Rossi makes slight improvements:

Alexander Rossi stays in fourth but makes an improvement on his average speed to 233.069mph.

21:37
Callum Ilott makes a slight mistake losing out on top twelve:

A small mistake from Callum Ilott means he misses out on a top twelve yet again. Ilott sits 13th with an average speed of 232.230mph.

21:33
Pato O'Ward jumps into the ten:

Pato O'Ward makes his way into the top ten as he goes tenth place with an average speed of 232.434mph.

21:19
One and a half hours to go:
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerSpeed
1Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet233.758
2Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet233.332
3Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet233.293
4Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet232.962
5Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda232.764
6Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet232.563
7Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda232.547
8Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet232.496
9Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda232.473
10Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.306
11Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda232.236
12Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.183
13Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet232.017
14Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.948
15Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda231.89
16Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda231.871
17Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.851
18Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet231.847
19Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet231.833
20Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet231.826
21Callum IlottGBRArrow MclLarenChevrolet231.728
22Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet231.695
23Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet231.682
24Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda231.578
25Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet231.514
26Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.506
27Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda231.465
28Conor DalyUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet231.243
29Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet231.166
30Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda231.1
31Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne Racing with RWRHonda230.83
21:18
Katherine Legge back out once again:

Katherine Legge did not have an average speed set before this run. After four laps Legge put herself 31st overall with an average speed of 230.830mph.

20:58
Rinus Veekay finally gets a time on the board:

After a crash earlier today and an instalment run, Veekay is finally on the time sheets as he sets an average speed of 231.166mph which puts him 29th.

20:41
Pato O'Ward enters the top twenty:

Pato O'Ward brings himself into the top twenty as he places himself 19th overall.

20:38
Pato O'ward out for run two...

After a terrible day so far O'Ward is back out on track once again.

20:31
Rinus Veekay waved off

Despite coming back onto the track it appears that the #21 team were just going out for a practice run to make sure their car was working correctly.

20:28
Rinus Veekay back on track after a massive crash this morning...

The Dutch driver has plenty of time to set a lap time today after a massive crash earlier in this session.

20:27
Takuma Sato improves on his second run of the day:

Takuma Sato had a massive moment in his second run. However, it was enough for the Japanese driver to jump up three positions to ninth overall.

20:20
2 and a half Hours to go...

Action at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway has quietened down after a hectic first three hours as many drivers have struggled to improve throughout the day.

19:32
Callum Ilott back on track after an earlier disqualification:

After losing his lap time earlier today Ilott is back on track for another Qualifying run.

19:31
Romain Grosjean defeated after his two Qualifying runs:

"Balance is pretty good, but we do not have the speed."

"We are 21st right now all that matters for us today is being inside the top 30, we will not be in the top 12."

19:30
Scott Dixon out of the Fast 12:

Scott Dixon misses out on the Fast 12 with an average speed of 231.851mph

19:27
Scott Dixon on the clock for the first time today:

Scott Dixon is on track for his first Qualifying run of the day.