Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon missed out on winning the Indy500 but got a podium finish.
Indianapolis 500 - Race - As it happened
Relive the dramatic 108th Indianapolis 500 with our live updates.
Josef Newgarden beats Pato O'Ward to take victory in the Indy500 for the second year in a row!
Pato O'Ward gets the lead with five laps to go.
With only 10 laps to go here is how the Indy500 stands:
1st. Josef Newgarden
2nd. Alexander Rossi
3rd. Pato O'Ward
4th. Scott Dixon
5th. Kyle Kirkwood
With Josef Newgarden's issues ruining his late-race pace Alexander Rossi begins to challenge the Team Penske driver for the lead.
Newgarden has been on the radio to tell his team that he is suffering with vibrations and that his lap counter has broken so he needs to be told how long is left in the race.
Alexander Rossi pits under green flags and comes back out on track in 21st place.
Alexander Rossi and Pato O'Ward lead the Indy500 for Arrow McLaren as they hold down 1st and 2nd positions.
With 40 Laps to go here is how the top five stand in the Indy500:
1st. Alexander Rossi
2nd. Pato O'Ward
3rd. Scott Dixon
4th. Josef Newgarden
5th. Alex Palou
With just under 50 laps left to run, we have had 8 cautions today and the record number of cautions at the Indy500 is 14.
Will we see a new record amount of cautions today?
Will Power is out of the Indy500. After Qualifying on the front row Power is out of the race as he crashes out and brings out the caution flags.
After speeding in the pit lane Kyle Larson has been given a drive-through penalty, could this ruin the superstar's Indy500 debut?
More drivers have entered the pits for green flag stops. Drivers such as Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Larson and Agustin Canapino have entered the pits.
Not long after getting back out front, Newgarden is the first of the green flag stoppers.
Josef Newgarden regains the lead from his Team Penske team-mate Scott McLaughlin on lap 127.
At 18:45 pm EST, the drivers are entering unknown territory as no practice session has reached this time of day.
After 120 laps of racing here is how the Indy500 stands:
1st. Scott McLaughlin
2nd. Alexander Rossi
3rd. Josef Newgarden
4th. Santino Ferrucci
5th. Alex Palou
After the yellow flags went away and the track went green once again Scott McLaughlin got the jump and extended his lead.
The Yellow Submarine driven by Scott McLaughlin got back into the lead of the Indy500 on Lap 113 after the caution flag went away.
However, the cautions came back out as Marco Andretti hit the wall after losing control of his car.
One of the biggest stories of this Indy500 is Kyle Larson and the IndyCar rookie is up into the top six in his first ever Indy500!
Ryan Hunter-Reay suffered damage after hitting the back of Scott Dixon and then did a full 360 degree spin in front of traffic.
For the first time today Josef Newgarden leads the Indy500. Newgarden is chasing back-to-back victories.
At half-race distance this is how the 108th running of the Indy500 stands:
1st. Josef Newgarden
2nd. Santino Ferrucci
3rd. Scott McLaughlin
4th. Sting Ray Robb
5th.Conor Daly
After his car reached the pits and the minimal damage was repaired Colton Herta has been told to get back on track.
From leading the race to down to seventh.
Scott McLaughlin dropped back to sixth place after the pit stops and has now dropped even further back to seventh overall.