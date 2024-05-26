Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis 500 - Race - As it happened

Relive the dramatic 108th Indianapolis 500 with our live updates.

26 May 2024
00:51
Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon round out the podium:

Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon missed out on winning the Indy500 but got a podium finish.

00:45
Josef Newgarden wins back to back Indy500's:

Josef Newgarden beats Pato O'Ward to take victory in the Indy500 for the second year in a row!

00:42
Pato O'Ward hits the front:

Pato O'Ward gets the lead with five laps to go.

00:39
10 Laps to go:

With only 10 laps to go here is how the Indy500 stands:

1st. Josef Newgarden

2nd. Alexander Rossi

3rd. Pato O'Ward

4th. Scott Dixon

5th. Kyle Kirkwood

00:38
Alexander Rossi battling for the lead:

With Josef Newgarden's issues ruining his late-race pace Alexander Rossi begins to challenge the Team Penske driver for the lead.

00:36
Josef Newgarden has issues:

Newgarden has been on the radio to tell his team that he is suffering with vibrations and that his lap counter has broken so he needs to be told how long is left in the race.

00:25
Alexnader Rossi pits from second place:

Alexander Rossi pits under green flags and comes back out on track in 21st place.

00:22
Arrow McLaren lead 1-2:

Alexander Rossi and Pato O'Ward lead the Indy500 for Arrow McLaren as they hold down 1st and 2nd positions.

00:18
40 Laps to go:

With 40 Laps to go here is how the top five stand in the Indy500:

1st. Alexander Rossi

2nd. Pato O'Ward

3rd. Scott Dixon

4th. Josef Newgarden

5th. Alex Palou

00:08
Can we reach a record amount of cautions:

With just under 50 laps left to run, we have had 8 cautions today and the record number of cautions at the Indy500 is 14. 

Will we see a new record amount of cautions today?

00:01
Will Power is out:

Will Power is out of the Indy500. After Qualifying on the front row Power is out of the race as he crashes out and brings out the caution flags.

23:52
Drive through penalty for Kyle Larson:

After speeding in the pit lane Kyle Larson has been given a drive-through penalty, could this ruin the superstar's Indy500 debut?

23:51
More cars into the pits:

More drivers have entered the pits for green flag stops. Drivers such as Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Larson and Agustin Canapino have entered the pits.

23:50
Newgarden pits from the lead:

Not long after getting back out front, Newgarden is the first of the green flag stoppers.

23:47
Josef Newgarden back at the front:

Josef Newgarden regains the lead from his Team Penske team-mate Scott McLaughlin on lap 127.

23:45
The drivers now enter the unknown:

At 18:45 pm EST, the drivers are entering unknown territory as no practice session has reached this time of day.

23:43
Indy500 standings on Lap 120:

After 120 laps of racing here is how the Indy500 stands:

1st. Scott McLaughlin

2nd. Alexander Rossi

3rd. Josef Newgarden

4th. Santino Ferrucci

5th. Alex Palou

23:42
Scott McLaughlin gets the jump:

After the yellow flags went away and the track went green once again Scott McLaughlin got the jump and extended his lead.

23:36
Scott McLaughlin gets back to the lead as the caution flag comes back out:

The Yellow Submarine driven by Scott McLaughlin got back into the lead of the Indy500 on Lap 113 after the caution flag went away.

However, the cautions came back out as Marco Andretti hit the wall after losing control of his car.

23:29
Kyle Larson watch:

One of the biggest stories of this Indy500 is Kyle Larson and the IndyCar rookie is up into the top six in his first ever Indy500!

23:27
Ryan Hunter-Reay brings out the caution:

Ryan Hunter-Reay suffered damage after hitting the back of Scott Dixon and then did a full 360 degree spin in front of traffic. 

23:22
Josef Newagrden hits the front:

For the first time today Josef Newgarden leads the Indy500. Newgarden is chasing back-to-back victories.

23:21
Indy500 standings on lap 100:

At half-race distance this is how the 108th running of the Indy500 stands:

1st. Josef Newgarden

2nd. Santino Ferrucci

3rd. Scott McLaughlin

4th. Sting Ray Robb

5th.Conor Daly

23:16
Colton Herta is set to rejoin the race:

After his car reached the pits and the minimal damage was repaired Colton Herta has been told to get back on track.

23:15
Scott McLaughlin down to seventh:

From leading the race to down to seventh.

Scott McLaughlin dropped back to sixth place after the pit stops and has now dropped even further back to seventh overall.