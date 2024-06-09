IndyCar - XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - As it happened

Will Power wins for the first time in 2024 as he dominated the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.
Power will be joined by his two teammates on the podium as Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin rounded out a Team Penske 1-2-3!
Will Power did not win last year. However, he looks set to take his first win of 2024 in four laps time, if nothing untoward happens.
1st. Will Power
2nd. Josef Newgarden
3rd. Scott McLaughlin
4th. Alex Palou
5th. Kyle Kirkwood
Despite being second on the timing screen Will Power has jumped Newgarden and McLaughlin with an overcut and sits second on the timing screen, but will take the lead.
With ten laps to go it has been Team Penske domination all race and it all comes down to this between Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will power...
With 15 laps to go of this 55 Lap race, here is how the top five looks:
1st. Josef Newgarden
2nd. Scott McLaughlin
3rd. Will Power
4th. Alex Palou
5th. Kyle Kirkwood
After issues for McLaughlin the lead goes to Newgarden who is trying to break his team-mate, who now sits in second.
At over 180mph Josef Newgarden touches the grass and nearly loses control of his car!
The two-time Indy500 Winner saves the car and continues to run in fourth.
30 Laps in of the 55 Lap race and here is how the top five stands:
1st. Scott McLaughlin
2nd. Josef Newgarden
3rd. Will Power
4th. Alex Palou
5th. Kyle Kirkwood
McLaughlin has checked out at Road America as he has a 3 second lead on lap 28.
Scott Dixon is back in the pits after blistering his left rear Firestone tyre and losing so much time.
Herta pits from the lead and gives Rosenqvist the lead of the race.
After pit stops have filtered through here are the top five after 20 laps of racing:
1st. Colton Herta
2nd. Felix Rosenqvist
3rd. Linus Lundqvist
4th. Scott McLaughlin
5th. Josef Newgarden
After inheriting the lead from McLaughlin Newgarden now pits with Power, Dixon, O'Ward and Nolan Siegel.
On Lap 16 of 55 the leader McLaughlin pit as well as Kirkwood, Rossi, Romain Grosjean and Rinus Veekay.
After 12 laps of racing here is how the top five looks:
1st. Scott McLaughlin
2nd. Kyle Kirkwood
3rd. Josef Newgarden
4th. Alexander Rossi
5th. Will Power
Once again McLaughlin steals the lead at the restart and begins stretching the field again from the third restart.
At turn 14 Simpson gets punted off the track by Rasmussen and ends up in a concrete barrier. It appears the rookies race is over.
For the second restart the lead stayed the same as McLaughlin pulled away from Kirkwood. However, Josef Newgarden passed Alexander Rossi for third place.
Colton Herta takes to the rumble strips and ends up losing part of the underside of his car, the loose debris on the circuit caused the caution.
As soon as the race restarted McLaughlin was not hanging around as he jumped ahead of Kirkwood immediately.
After the mayhem at turn one Kyle Kirkwood took the outside and grabbed the lead of the race. He will restart the race from the front.
As the 55 lap race gets underway there is drama on the exit of turn one.
The polesitter, Linus Lundqvist, gets spun out by his team-mate Marcus Armstrong and Colton Herta gets caught up in the mess as well.