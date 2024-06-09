Linus Lundqvist
IndyCar - XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - As it happened

Relive the live updates from the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

09 Jun 2024
22:30
Will Power wins at Road America:

Will Power wins for the first time in 2024 as he dominated the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

Power will be joined by his two teammates on the podium as Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin rounded out a Team Penske 1-2-3!

22:25
Will Power looks set to win after a long 34 race wait:

Will Power did not win last year. However, he looks set to take his first win of 2024 in four laps time, if nothing untoward happens.

22:22
Five laps to go and here is the top five:

1st. Will Power

2nd. Josef Newgarden

3rd. Scott McLaughlin

4th. Alex Palou

5th. Kyle Kirkwood

22:13
Will Power gets the theoretical lead:

Despite being second on the timing screen Will Power has jumped Newgarden and McLaughlin with an overcut and sits second on the timing screen, but will take the lead.

22:10
10 Laps to go:

With ten laps to go it has been Team Penske domination all race and it all comes down to this between Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will power...

22:09
How the top five looks on Lap 40:

With 15 laps to go of this 55 Lap race, here is how the top five looks:

1st. Josef Newgarden

2nd. Scott McLaughlin

3rd. Will Power

4th. Alex Palou

5th. Kyle Kirkwood

22:01
Josef Newgarden has the lead:

After issues for McLaughlin the lead goes to Newgarden who is trying to break his team-mate, who now sits in second.

21:52
Josef Newgarden saves a crash:

At over 180mph Josef Newgarden touches the grass and nearly loses control of his car!

 

The two-time Indy500 Winner saves the car and continues to run in fourth.

21:46
The top five on Lap 30:

30 Laps in of the 55 Lap race and here is how the top five stands:

1st. Scott McLaughlin

2nd. Josef Newgarden

3rd. Will Power

4th. Alex Palou

5th. Kyle Kirkwood

21:42
Scott McLaughlin dominating out front:

McLaughlin has checked out at Road America as he has a 3 second lead on lap 28.

21:33
Scott Dixon drops back:

Scott Dixon is back in the pits after blistering his left rear Firestone tyre and losing so much time. 

21:32
Colton Herta pits:

Herta pits from the lead and gives Rosenqvist the lead of the race.

21:29
Top five on Lap 20:

After pit stops have filtered through here are the top five after 20 laps of racing:

1st. Colton Herta

2nd. Felix Rosenqvist

3rd. Linus Lundqvist

4th. Scott McLaughlin

5th. Josef Newgarden

21:23
Josef Newgarden pits from the lead:

After inheriting the lead from McLaughlin Newgarden now pits with Power, Dixon, O'Ward and Nolan Siegel.

21:22
The lead group enter the pits:

On Lap 16 of 55 the leader McLaughlin pit as well as Kirkwood, Rossi, Romain Grosjean and Rinus Veekay.

21:14
Top Five as it stands:

After 12 laps of racing here is how the top five looks:

1st. Scott McLaughlin

2nd. Kyle Kirkwood

3rd. Josef Newgarden

4th. Alexander Rossi

5th. Will Power

21:09
Scott McLaughlin untouchable on restarts:

Once again McLaughlin steals the lead at the restart and begins stretching the field again from the third restart.

21:02
Kyffin Simpson ends up in the wall:

At turn 14 Simpson gets punted off the track by Rasmussen and ends up in a concrete barrier. It appears the rookies race is over.

21:00
McLaughlin holds the lead on the restart:

For the second restart the lead stayed the same as McLaughlin pulled away from Kirkwood. However, Josef Newgarden passed Alexander Rossi for third place.

20:56
Caution Number Two:

Colton Herta takes to the rumble strips and ends up losing part of the underside of his car, the loose debris on the circuit caused the caution.

20:55
Scott McLaughlin takes the lead from the restart:

As soon as the race restarted McLaughlin was not hanging around as he jumped ahead of Kirkwood immediately.

20:52
Kyle Kirkwood in the lead:

After the mayhem at turn one Kyle Kirkwood took the outside and grabbed the lead of the race. He will restart the race from the front.

20:48
Drama on lap one:

As the 55 lap race gets underway there is drama on the exit of turn one.

 

The polesitter, Linus Lundqvist, gets spun out by his team-mate Marcus Armstrong and Colton Herta gets caught up in the mess as well.