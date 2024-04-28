Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix: Full Results

Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet -1.319 3 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -2.442 4 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda -4.51 5 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -5.369 6 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -6.05 7 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -6.605 8 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda -7.512 9 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -8.037 10 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda -8.557 11 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -9.028 12 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -9.449 13 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda -10.126 14 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -10.441 15 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -11.362 16 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet -12.235 17 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet -13.509 18 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda -13.843 19 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda -14.575 20 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -14.6807 21 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda -15.68 22 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -16.446 23 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 1 Lap 24 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap DNF Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -30 Laps DNF Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -36 Laps DNF Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -48 Laps

Only a week after IndyCar's last race at Long Beach the drivers returned to action today in Alabama. In between the last race and today there were penalties handed out to the Team Penske drivers which affected the standings.

However, today it was Penske driver Scott McLaughlin who started from pole despite being 29th in the Championship Standings. McLaughlin converted his pole position advantage into a race win after dominating in Alabama.

Dixon finished ahead of Will Power and Linus Lundqvist who rounded out the podium in second and third.

Just off the podium was Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou in fourth and fifth place. Rounding out the top ten were Christian Lundgaard, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, Marcus Armstrong and Kyle Kirkwood.