Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix: Full Results
Scott McLaughlin bounces back after a tough week for Penske to win in Alabama
Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-1.319
|3
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-2.442
|4
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-4.51
|5
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-5.369
|6
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-6.05
|7
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-6.605
|8
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-7.512
|9
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-8.037
|10
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-8.557
|11
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-9.028
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-9.449
|13
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-10.126
|14
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-10.441
|15
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-11.362
|16
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-12.235
|17
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-13.509
|18
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-13.843
|19
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-14.575
|20
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-14.6807
|21
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-15.68
|22
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-16.446
|23
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|- 1 Lap
|24
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|DNF
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-30 Laps
|DNF
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-36 Laps
|DNF
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-48 Laps
Only a week after IndyCar's last race at Long Beach the drivers returned to action today in Alabama. In between the last race and today there were penalties handed out to the Team Penske drivers which affected the standings.
However, today it was Penske driver Scott McLaughlin who started from pole despite being 29th in the Championship Standings. McLaughlin converted his pole position advantage into a race win after dominating in Alabama.
Dixon finished ahead of Will Power and Linus Lundqvist who rounded out the podium in second and third.
Just off the podium was Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou in fourth and fifth place. Rounding out the top ten were Christian Lundgaard, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, Marcus Armstrong and Kyle Kirkwood.