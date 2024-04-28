Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix: Full Results

Scott McLaughlin bounces back after a tough week for Penske to win in Alabama

Scott McLaughlin
Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet 
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet-1.319
3Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda-2.442
4Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda-4.51
5Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda-5.369
6Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-6.05
7Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-6.605
8Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-7.512
9Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda-8.037
10Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-8.557
11Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-9.028
12Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-9.449
13Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda-10.126
14Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda-10.441
15Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda-11.362
16Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet-12.235
17Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet-13.509
18Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda-13.843
19Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda-14.575
20Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-14.6807
21Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda-15.68
22Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet-16.446
23Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet- 1 Lap
24Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
DNFAlexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet-30 Laps
DNFSting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-36 Laps
DNFPietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-48 Laps

Only a week after IndyCar's last race at Long Beach the drivers returned to action today in Alabama. In between the last race and today there were penalties handed out to the Team Penske drivers which affected the standings.

However, today it was Penske driver Scott McLaughlin who started from pole despite being 29th in the Championship Standings. McLaughlin converted his pole position advantage into a race win after dominating in Alabama.

Dixon finished ahead of Will Power and Linus Lundqvist who rounded out the podium in second and third.

Just off the podium was Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou in fourth and fifth place. Rounding out the top ten were Christian Lundgaard, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, Marcus Armstrong and Kyle Kirkwood.

