#22 United Autosports car wins the LMP2 class and it's victory for #91 Manthey Ema car in the LMGT3 category.
24 Hours of Le Mans LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the 2024 24h of Le Mans race.
The 92nd edition of the Le Mans race gets underway with Porsche on pole with the #6 car.
Winners of the 2023 race, Ferrari will start third and fourth as the #51 car leads the sister #50.
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and the #46 WRT BMW are out of the race after they crashed out just after midnight in the LMGT3 class.
It's the first win at Le Mans for the #50 car, while last year's winners were third behind the #7 Toyota.
Ferrari have taken victory at the 2024 24 hours of Le Mans with the #50 car.
Ferrari look to have this one in the bag as the final lap begins.
There's less than 10 minutes to go as Nielsen leads by 28 seconds from Lopez.
Ferrari still lead by 30 seconds with Nicklas Nielsen. Lopez is gaining though by around three seconds per lap.
Yellow flags are being waved at turns two and three as a GT car has stopped on the circuit.
Lopez has lost 10 seconds to Nielsen in the last lap! This is looking better and better for the #50 Ferrari.
Lopes has entered the pit lane which will be his final stop of the race.
Nielsen is third and will regain the lead when the #7 Toyota and #51 Ferrari pit, but he is in full savind mode already with 40 minutes to go.
Nielsen pits in the lead Ferrari which gives the lead back to Toyota but the #7 has to pit again, which might not be the case regarding the #50 Ferrari.
Drama as Lopez has spun his Toyota. That has given the lead Ferrari vital seconds in its bid to hold off the #7 car. That could be huge come the end of the race.
We're into the final hour of the 2024 Le Mans 24 hours. #50 Ferrari leads by 30 seconds from the #7 Toyota but there is an off-set in strategy. The Ferrari is expected to pit twice and the Toyota just once.
Now leading after the #7 Toyota's pit stop, the lead #50 Ferrari also has a five second penalty for an previous unsafe release.
Five seconds has been added to the next pit stop for the #51 Ferrari due to contact with the #8 Toyota earlier on, which is currently in the pit lane.
There's still a lot of rain falling as the #7 Toyota continues to lead from Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari and Alex Lynn in the #2 Cadillac. 1 hour and 20 minutes remain in this year's Le Mans.
Jenson Button's #38 Jota Porsche, currently driven by team-mate Oliver Rasmussen has been given a drive through penalty for excessive track limits.
Another unsafe release for the #51 Ferrari which could be big trouble. The #8 Toyota has also had a slow stop as the wheel gun had problems removing the right front tyre.
The rain has arrived once again and the leaders are pitting to fit wets. Alex Lynn in the #2 Cadillac was the first Hypercar to switch onto the wets.
The #8 Toyota is closing in though as Brendon Hartley is now just four seconds down on Molina.
The #50 Ferrari still leads in the hands of Miguel Molina. The #50 and #51 Ferrari's were investigated a short time go for a technical infringement but thy have been cleared with a reprimand.
#2 Cadillac leads by 7.2 over the #50 Ferrari, with the #8 Toyota of Brendan Hartley in 3rd.
There is rain falling at Le Mans... Just light drops at the moment.
Molina and the #50 in for its stop. No tyre change, just fuel. That will make it closer at between the top 2...
Jenson Button's #38 Hertz Jota Porsche is currently running in P3, as they haven't pitted yet. But a good showing from them.