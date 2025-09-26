F1 champion Jenson Button won’t return to Le Mans when WEC career ends

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button has ruled out returning to the Le Mans 24 Hours for a one-off appearance when his time in the World Endurance Championship comes to an end.

The 45-year-old announced in June that he would not compete in a full WEC programme.

However, Button has insisted that he still has plans to race in 2026.

He has ruled out a return to the Le Mans 24 Hours, though.

Since retiring from F1, Button has dabbled in and out of the WEC.

He made a full-time return with the Jota Cadillac team in 2024.

#38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota

However, with his contract coming to an end later this year, Button is weighing up his options.

Explaining why a return to Le Mans won’t be on the cards, Button cited how complex the Hypercar class is.

“If you want to race in endurance you have got to be in it the whole time,” Button said.

“You need to have learnt what is happening with the car, the systems. Every time I get in the car there is something different and new learning again.

“When you jump in when you are 44 years of age, it definitely takes you longer than when you are in your 20s.”

Button hinted that either historic racing or NASCAR could be his next move.

“I love historics for some reason; it’s my age obviously,” he added.

“NASCAR is very different [to Hypercar], because it is very mechanical. I could probably do that because I could jump in and feel what the car is doing: you don’t have all the systems, so it is a lot easier.”

Button on WEC exit

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s 6 Hours of Fuji, Button stressed how his priority is his family, explaining why he doesn’t want to commit to a full WEC programme.

“Family is the most important thing to me right now, and that takes up a lot of time,” Button told reporters.

“Even though the WEC is only eight races, it takes up a lot of energy. With the complexity of the cars and systems, I don’t think most people realise how much time and effort goes into preparing for a WEC round behind the scenes.

“I’ll miss it, but there are also so many other things I want to do and achieve in my life, and I’m looking forward to discovering them.”

Alongside his racing commitments, Button has been a pundit for Sky Sports F1.