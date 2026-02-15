Eli Tomac wins Seattle AMA Supercross as Hunter Lawrence falters

Round six of the 2026 AMA Supercross season saw Eli Tomac take his third victory of the season in Seattle.

Tomac had suffered crashes in the past two events and lost the championship lead as a result, following on from his victories at Anaheim 1 and San Diego, and his heat race was underwhelming in Seattle.

But come Main Event time the factory KTM rider was able to get a strong start, beaten to the holeshot line only by Cooper Webb.

Tomac then beat Aaron Plessinger in an early battle for second, before going on to take the fight to Webb down the stretch.

The soft dirt in Seattle meant the track broke down quickly, so executing the big lines in the rhythm sections became increasingly difficult throughout the 20 minutes. The key for Tomac was to be able to continue getting the three-on to the table in the rhythm after the whoops, and it was in the turn after that section that he made his move for the lead on Webb with eight minutes on the clock.

Missing that line later on in the race brought Webb closer, but Tomac responded and extended his gap back out to a comfortable nine seconds by the final lap.

Webb held on for second, finishing ahead of his Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper who completed the podium.

Cooper had been the main beneficiary from a failed overtake attempt by Hunter Lawrence on Ken Roczen in the sand turn.

Roczen, a week on from his Glendale victory, had been running third all race, while Lawrence had caught him in the closing minutes after dropping to seventh in the opening minutes of the race. The Australian had made multiple passes by jumping from inside to outside in the sand turn and taking the line away from the rider on the outside line. But he misjudged this when trying to pass Roczen and the two collided and fell, allowing Cooper through.

The electric start on Lawrence’s Honda meant he only lost position to Cooper, meaning he stayed fourth after the crash, while Roczen – whose Suzuki still uses a kick start – dropped to 10th.

It was a major error of judgement by Lawrence and one that cost him a fifth straight podium. However, it was not one that cost him the red plate, as the Honda HRC rider now heads Tomac by one point.

Roczen is now 11 points back of the championship lead in third and tied with Webb. Chase Sexton had a quiet ride to fifth in Seattle and is now 18 points back in fifth place.

Malcolm Stewart had a tough start to the night in Seattle, crashing hard in his heat race, but he was able to remount and qualify for the Main Event without needing to pass through the LCQ. He came home in a solid sixth place ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Joey Savatgy, Dylan Ferrandis, and the aforementioned Roczen who completed the top-10.

Two riders were out of action before the Main Event in Seattle. Jorge Prado crashed in the second qualifying session and pulled out of the event after retiring from his heat race. Christian Craig crashed in the first corner of his heat with Jason Anderson and fractured multiple fingers.

250SX: Deegan survives Kitchen

Haiden Deegan was victorious for the fifth race in succession in the 250SX West class, despite a late battle with Levi Kitchen.

Deegan was fourth coming out of the first corner, then was held up in a small battle with Kitchen before they reached the finish line for the first time.

The Star Yamaha rider was back in fifth at the start of the first full lap, but was second by the end of it. A lap later he was in the lead, passing teammate Max Anstie before checking out to a comfortable lead.

Kitchen dropped to eighth in the early battle with Deegan, but was able to pass Anstie only a few moments after Deegan moved to the lead. Around four seconds separated the two at that point, but with eight minutes to go Kitchen had caught Deegan and the battle for the win was on.

Kitchen was able to get to the front with a move on the inside in the turn before the sand section and it initially looked like he was gapping the championship leader. The Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider had a faster line in the rhythm after the sand that Deegan would not switch to, but Deegan found speed elsewhere and closed back in on Kitchen as they negotiated traffic.

There were a few attempts from Deegan to reclaim the lead, and a number of looks over the shoulder, but he eventually secured the lead again with two minutes to go in a move that started in the corner before the whoops and ended in the corner after it. Kitchen was then unable to get the three-on to the table in the rhythm after the whoops, and Deegan was able to pull a gap just big enough to prevent Kitchen from being able to retaliate.

Deegan took his fifth successive win by just under a second from Kitchen, but the #47 gave the reigning champion his toughest challenge so far this season.

Anstie completed the podium in a distant third, ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco and Cameron McAdoo in the top-five, while Michael Mosiman rounded out the top-six. Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder, Parker Ross, and Carson Mumford completed the top-10.