Sam Lowes: Great time to join WorldSBK, sets targets for ‘end to my GP career’

The rumoured deal, which will see the 2013 World Supersport champion join twin brother Alex (Kawasaki) on next year’s WorldSBK grid, was officially confirmed on Thursday.

“I always had a goal to race in World Superbike and after winning the World Supersport title in 2013 it was a normal step,” Sam explained. “But I chose to try the Grand Prix paddock.

“I’m happy and proud that I’ve had such a good GP career, and I’ve enjoyed it a lot.

“But I feel now it’s a great time to move across to WorldSBK to try a different machine and learn how to ride a superbike. I also believe in myself and know I can achieve good things.

“I have a lot to learn with the new category including the bike, the tyres, and some new tracks. But I am very motivated and excited for this opportunity. I am very open minded and ready to adapt and learn what I need to be competitive in WorldSBK.”

Lowes’ grand prix career has yielded ten wins, 26 podiums and 20 pole positions - all of them in the Moto2 class, where he returned after a miserable MotoGP campaign with Aprilia in 2017.

The Englishman was winless for 2018 and 2019 but rebuilt his career with a move to Marc VDS the following year. Lowes for the 2020 title until the final round and has taken seven of his grand prix wins and 15 podiums with the Belgian team.

“It’s a privilege to ride for Marc VDS Racing Team and to make this step together is a great feeling, as I am sure it can be a strong and top team in WorldSBK as well,” said Lowes.

“I am very grateful to Marc van der Straten for trusting me to start this new project. We have a great relationship; we have achieved some nice things together and we aim for many more!”

In a further boost, Marc VDS has secured Ducati Panigale machinery for Lowes, which won the 2022 WorldSBK title and is dominating in 2023 with Alvaro Bautista.

“The Ducati is performing very well in many categories now, and they are doing an amazing job,” Lowes said. “To be able to use their bike will be great and if you look at the history in WorldSBK, many British riders have had amazing results with Ducati, so it’s already a big motivation for me.”

But first, Lowes is focussed on a ‘great end’ to his grand prix career.

“We still have 12 races to go this season and I’m a little sad to only have that many left as it’s an amazing class. We have shown good speed this year but not quite got the end result every weekend,” said the 32-year-old, who won at Jerez but is currently eighth in the standings, led by team-mate Tony Arbolino.

“I have some goals I want to achieve and some stats I want to my name. I’m fully motivated to finish in the best possible way. We are leading the Teams’ Championship and I want to fight for top three in the overall rider standings and help win the Teams’ title.

“That would be a great end to my GP career.”

Marc VDS will continue its title-winning Moto2 project next season, but might have an all-new line-up if Arbolino gets his wish of a move to MotoGP.