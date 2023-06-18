2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix at Sachsenring.
|German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 15.315s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 18.045s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 18.140s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 24.328s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 27.589s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|35m 28.855s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 29.772s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 30.368s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 30.534s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 30.712s
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 37.519s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 38.793s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 38.901s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 39.194s
|15
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 40.262s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 43.763s
|17
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 47.889s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 50.556s
|19
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 51.945s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|36m 4.105s
|21
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 27.081s
|22
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|36m 38.746s
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Pedro Acosta cuts more points from Tony Arbolino's title lead with a dominant victory in the German Grand Prix. Jake Dixon finished a fraction behind Arbolino for back-to-back podiums in third.