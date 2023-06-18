2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results

18 Jun 2023
Pedro

Race results from the 2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix at Sachsenring.

German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 15.315s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 18.045s
3Jake DixonGBRPolar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)35m 18.140s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 24.328s
5Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 27.589s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)35m 28.855s
7Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 29.772s
8Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 30.368s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 30.534s
10Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 30.712s
11Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 37.519s
12Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 38.793s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 38.901s
14Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 39.194s
15Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 40.262s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 43.763s
17Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)35m 47.889s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 50.556s
19Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)35m 51.945s
20Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)36m 4.105s
21Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 27.081s
22Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)36m 38.746s
 Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)DNF 
 Izan GuevaraSPAPolar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 

Pedro Acosta cuts more points from Tony Arbolino's title lead with a dominant victory in the German Grand Prix. Jake Dixon finished a fraction behind Arbolino for back-to-back podiums in third.