German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 15.315s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 18.045s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 18.140s 4 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 24.328s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 27.589s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 35m 28.855s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 29.772s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 30.368s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 30.534s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 30.712s 11 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 37.519s 12 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 38.793s 13 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 38.901s 14 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 39.194s 15 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 40.262s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 43.763s 17 Sean Dylan Kelly USA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 35m 47.889s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 50.556s 19 Carlos Tatay SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 35m 51.945s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 36m 4.105s 21 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 27.081s 22 Kasma Daniel MAL Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 36m 38.746s Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Forward Team (Forward) DNF Izan Guevara SPA Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) DNF Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF

Pedro Acosta cuts more points from Tony Arbolino's title lead with a dominant victory in the German Grand Prix. Jake Dixon finished a fraction behind Arbolino for back-to-back podiums in third.