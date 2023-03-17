The opening day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.

The season-opening race weekend will then be held at the same circuit on March 24-26…

2023 Portimao Moto3 test times, Friday - Session 1 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Joel Kelso AUS CFMoto Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 50.300s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 50.302s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 50.674s 4 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 50.831s 5 Romano Fenati ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 50.850s 6 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 51.045s 7 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 51.125s 8 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 51.243s 9 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 51.276s 10 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMoto Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 51.299s 11 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 51.315s 12 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 51.410s 13 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 51.451s 14 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 51.594s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 51.665s 16 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 51.686s 17 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 51.811s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 52.048s 19 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 52.068s 20 David Alonso COL GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 52.187s 21 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 52.502s 22 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 52.539s 23 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 52.777s 24 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 53.105s 25 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 53.288s 26 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 53.301s 27 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 53.893s 28 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) No Time