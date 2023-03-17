2023 Portimao Moto3 Test results - Day 1 lap times, Friday

17 Mar 2023
Xavier Artigas and Joel Kelso

Lap times from the opening day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto3 test.

The opening day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.

The season-opening race weekend will then be held at the same circuit on March 24-26…

2023 Portimao Moto3 test times, Friday - Session 1

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Joel KelsoAUSCFMoto Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 50.300s
2Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 50.302s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 50.674s
4Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 50.831s
5Romano FenatiITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 50.850s
6Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 51.045s
7Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 51.125s
8José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 51.243s
9Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 51.276s
10Xavier ArtigasSPACFMoto Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 51.299s
11Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 51.315s
12Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 51.410s
13Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 51.451s
14David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 51.594s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNGASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 51.665s
16Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 51.686s
17Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 51.811s
18Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 52.048s
19Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 52.068s
20David AlonsoCOLGASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 52.187s
21Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 52.502s
22Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 52.539s
23David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)1m 52.777s
24Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)1m 53.105s
25Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)1m 53.288s
26Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 53.301s
27Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 53.893s
28Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)No Time

Portimao Moto3 lap records:
Best lap:
Sergio Garcia SPA GASGAS 1m 47.274s (2020)
Fastest race lap:
Gabriel Rodrigo ARG Honda 1m 47.610s (2021)
 

 