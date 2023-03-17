2023 Portimao Moto3 Test results - Day 1 lap times, Friday
Lap times from the opening day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto3 test.
The opening day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.
Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.
The season-opening race weekend will then be held at the same circuit on March 24-26…
2023 Portimao Moto3 test times, Friday - Session 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 50.300s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 50.302s
|3
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 50.674s
|4
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 50.831s
|5
|Romano Fenati
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 50.850s
|6
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 51.045s
|7
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 51.125s
|8
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 51.243s
|9
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 51.276s
|10
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 51.299s
|11
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 51.315s
|12
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 51.410s
|13
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 51.451s
|14
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 51.594s
|15
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 51.665s
|16
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 51.686s
|17
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 51.811s
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 52.048s
|19
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 52.068s
|20
|David Alonso
|COL
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 52.187s
|21
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 52.502s
|22
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 52.539s
|23
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 52.777s
|24
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 53.105s
|25
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 53.288s
|26
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 53.301s
|27
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 53.893s
|28
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|No Time
Portimao Moto3 lap records:
Best lap:
Sergio Garcia SPA GASGAS 1m 47.274s (2020)
Fastest race lap:
Gabriel Rodrigo ARG Honda 1m 47.610s (2021)