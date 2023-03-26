2023 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results

26 Mar 2023
Holgado

Race results from the 2023 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix at Portimao.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)34m 27.061s
2David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)34m 27.221s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)34m 27.236s
4José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)34m 27.267s
5Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)34m 27.294s
6Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)34m 28.151s
7Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)34m 28.186s
8Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)34m 28.198s
9Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)34m 28.329s
10Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)34m 28.470s
11Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)34m 29.913s
12Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)34m 33.965s
13David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)34m 33.992s
14Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)34m 36.783s
15Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)34m 36.809s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M3(GASGAS)34m 36.832s
17Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)34m 46.864s
18Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)34m 47.378s
19Romano FenatiITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)34m 56.961s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)34m 57.009s
21Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)34m 56.965s
22Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)34m 57.030s
23Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)34m 57.127s
 Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)DNF 
 David AlonsoCOLAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M3(GASGAS)DNF 
 Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)DNF 
 Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)DNF 
 Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)DNF 

Daniel Holgado takes his first grand prix win at the front of a ten-rider lead group in the Portimao Moto3 Grand Prix, but his post-race celebrations turned scary when Joel Kelso slammed into the back of the Tech3 KTM rider a few seconds after taking the chequered flag.

Holgado remained on board but Kelso, an early race leader, was thrown violently down the track and needed medical assistance. The Australian, who finished ninth, appeared to reach for a tear-off and did not notice Holgado celebrating until it was too late.

David Munoz and Diogo Moreira completed the podium.

Holgado's victory was also the first in the junior grand prix class for Tech3, adding to their race wins in 250GP, Moto2 and MotoGP.

 