2023 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix at Portimao.
|Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|34m 27.061s
|2
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|34m 27.221s
|3
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|34m 27.236s
|4
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|34m 27.267s
|5
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|34m 27.294s
|6
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|34m 28.151s
|7
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|34m 28.186s
|8
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|34m 28.198s
|9
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|34m 28.329s
|10
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|34m 28.470s
|11
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|34m 29.913s
|12
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|34m 33.965s
|13
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|34m 33.992s
|14
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|34m 36.783s
|15
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|34m 36.809s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M3
|(GASGAS)
|34m 36.832s
|17
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|34m 46.864s
|18
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|34m 47.378s
|19
|Romano Fenati
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|34m 56.961s
|20
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|34m 57.009s
|21
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|34m 56.965s
|22
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|34m 57.030s
|23
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|34m 57.127s
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|DNF
|David Alonso
|COL
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M3
|(GASGAS)
|DNF
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|DNF
Daniel Holgado takes his first grand prix win at the front of a ten-rider lead group in the Portimao Moto3 Grand Prix, but his post-race celebrations turned scary when Joel Kelso slammed into the back of the Tech3 KTM rider a few seconds after taking the chequered flag.
Holgado remained on board but Kelso, an early race leader, was thrown violently down the track and needed medical assistance. The Australian, who finished ninth, appeared to reach for a tear-off and did not notice Holgado celebrating until it was too late.
David Munoz and Diogo Moreira completed the podium.
Holgado's victory was also the first in the junior grand prix class for Tech3, adding to their race wins in 250GP, Moto2 and MotoGP.