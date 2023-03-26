Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 34m 27.061s 2 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 34m 27.221s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 34m 27.236s 4 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 34m 27.267s 5 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 34m 27.294s 6 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 34m 28.151s 7 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 34m 28.186s 8 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 34m 28.198s 9 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 34m 28.329s 10 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 34m 28.470s 11 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 34m 29.913s 12 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 34m 33.965s 13 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 34m 33.992s 14 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 34m 36.783s 15 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 34m 36.809s 16 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M3 (GASGAS) 34m 36.832s 17 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 34m 46.864s 18 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 34m 47.378s 19 Romano Fenati ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 34m 56.961s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 34m 57.009s 21 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 34m 56.965s 22 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 34m 57.030s 23 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 34m 57.127s Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) DNF David Alonso COL Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M3 (GASGAS) DNF Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) DNF Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF

Daniel Holgado takes his first grand prix win at the front of a ten-rider lead group in the Portimao Moto3 Grand Prix, but his post-race celebrations turned scary when Joel Kelso slammed into the back of the Tech3 KTM rider a few seconds after taking the chequered flag.

Holgado remained on board but Kelso, an early race leader, was thrown violently down the track and needed medical assistance. The Australian, who finished ninth, appeared to reach for a tear-off and did not notice Holgado celebrating until it was too late.

David Munoz and Diogo Moreira completed the podium.

Holgado's victory was also the first in the junior grand prix class for Tech3, adding to their race wins in 250GP, Moto2 and MotoGP.