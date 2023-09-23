2023 Indian Moto3 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 9.336s 2 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 10.063s 3 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 2m 10.104s 4 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 10.126s 5 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 10.735s 6 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 10.783s 7 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 2m 10.852s 8 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 10.867s 9 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 2m 10.968s 10 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 11.018s 11 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 11.282s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 2m 11.330s 13 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 2m 11.347s 14 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 11.963s 15 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 13.350s 16 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 2m 13.606s 17 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 14.181s 18 David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 2m 14.408s 19 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 0.041s 20 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 0.237s 21 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 0.465s 22 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 0.611s 23 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 2m 0.662s 24 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 1.032s 25 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 1.146s 26 Danial Shahril MAL Petronas MIE/MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 1.257s 27 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 1.393s 28 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) No Time

Torrential rain arrived at the end of Qualifying 1, prompting a delay of almost one hour before Qualifying 2 was held in wet conditions.

Deniz Oncu will start from the back of the grid, with a long lap penalty for 'ignoring the medical procedure and black flag'.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps