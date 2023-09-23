2023 Indian Moto3 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Indian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 9.336s
|2
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 10.063s
|3
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|2m 10.104s
|4
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 10.126s
|5
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 10.735s
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 10.783s
|7
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|2m 10.852s
|8
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 10.867s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|2m 10.968s
|10
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|2m 11.018s
|11
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|2m 11.282s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|2m 11.330s
|13
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|2m 11.347s
|14
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 11.963s
|15
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 13.350s
|16
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|2m 13.606s
|17
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|2m 14.181s
|18
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|2m 14.408s
|19
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|2m 0.041s
|20
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|2m 0.237s
|21
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 0.465s
|22
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 0.611s
|23
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|2m 0.662s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 1.032s
|25
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 1.146s
|26
|Danial Shahril
|MAL
|Petronas MIE/MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 1.257s
|27
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|2m 1.393s
|28
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|No Time
Torrential rain arrived at the end of Qualifying 1, prompting a delay of almost one hour before Qualifying 2 was held in wet conditions.
Deniz Oncu will start from the back of the grid, with a long lap penalty for 'ignoring the medical procedure and black flag'.
Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:
MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps