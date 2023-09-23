2023 Indian Moto3 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Qualifying Results

23 Sep 2023
Jaume Masia, Moto3, British MotoGP, 5 August

Qualifying results from the 2023 Indian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)2m 9.336s
2Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 10.063s
3Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)2m 10.104s
4Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 10.126s
5Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 10.735s
6Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 10.783s
7Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 10.852s
8Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 10.867s
9Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)2m 10.968s
10David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)2m 11.018s
11Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)2m 11.282s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)2m 11.330s
13Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 11.347s
14Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 11.963s
15David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 13.350s
16Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)2m 13.606s
17José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)2m 14.181s
18David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)2m 14.408s
19Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)2m 0.041s
20Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)2m 0.237s
21Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 0.465s
22Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 0.611s
23Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)2m 0.662s
24Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 1.032s
25Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 1.146s
26Danial ShahrilMALPetronas MIE/MLav Racing(Honda)2m 1.257s
27Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)2m 1.393s
28Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)No Time

Torrential rain arrived at the end of Qualifying 1, prompting a delay of almost one hour before Qualifying 2 was held in wet conditions. 

Deniz Oncu will start from the back of the grid, with a long lap penalty for 'ignoring the medical procedure and black flag'.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps

 