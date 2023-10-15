2023 Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Race Results

15 Oct 2023
Race results from the 2023 Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix at Mandalika.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)33m 19.002s
2David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)33m 19.109s
3David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 19.132s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 19.192s
5José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 19.485s
6Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 19.546s
7Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 19.813s
8Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 19.857s
9Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 20.166s
10Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 20.255s
11Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 20.348s
12Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 20.449s
13Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 20.817s
14Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 23.020s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)33m 28.096s
16Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 28.406s
17Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 31.752s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 38.694s
19Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 38.735s
20Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 46.825s
21Nicola Fabio CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 46.952s
22Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)33m 47.042s
23Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)33m 47.093s
24Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)33m 47.223s
25Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 47.456s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power(KTM)33m 58.846s
 Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)DNF 
 Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)DNF 
 Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)DNF 

Diogo Moreira takes a debut Moto3 victory in a dramatic Indonesian Grand Prix.

Further back, Jaume Masia jumps into a 16-point world championship lead, now over Ayumu Sasaki, after Dani Holgado charged back from 10th to 3rd after a costly long-lap penalty for failing to surrender time for exceeding track limits... then received another long-lap for the same reason.

Holgado did not serve the second long lap, crossing the line in ninth place and then being demoted to 14th by a three-second time penalty. Holgado is now 17 points behind Masia, who finished sixth.

Sasaki fell on the sighting lap, then seemed to suffer technical issues at the start and was left outside the points.

 