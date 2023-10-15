Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 33m 19.002s 2 David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 33m 19.109s 3 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 19.132s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 19.192s 5 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 19.485s 6 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 19.546s 7 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 19.813s 8 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 19.857s 9 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 20.166s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 20.255s 11 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 20.348s 12 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 20.449s 13 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 20.817s 14 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 23.020s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 33m 28.096s 16 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 28.406s 17 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 31.752s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 38.694s 19 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 38.735s 20 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 46.825s 21 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 46.952s 22 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 33m 47.042s 23 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 47.093s 24 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 33m 47.223s 25 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 47.456s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 58.846s Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) DNF Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNF

Diogo Moreira takes a debut Moto3 victory in a dramatic Indonesian Grand Prix.

Further back, Jaume Masia jumps into a 16-point world championship lead, now over Ayumu Sasaki, after Dani Holgado charged back from 10th to 3rd after a costly long-lap penalty for failing to surrender time for exceeding track limits... then received another long-lap for the same reason.

Holgado did not serve the second long lap, crossing the line in ninth place and then being demoted to 14th by a three-second time penalty. Holgado is now 17 points behind Masia, who finished sixth.

Sasaki fell on the sighting lap, then seemed to suffer technical issues at the start and was left outside the points.