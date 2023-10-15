2023 Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix at Mandalika.
|Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|33m 19.002s
|2
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|33m 19.109s
|3
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 19.132s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 19.192s
|5
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 19.485s
|6
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 19.546s
|7
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 19.813s
|8
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 19.857s
|9
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 20.166s
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 20.255s
|11
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 20.348s
|12
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 20.449s
|13
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 20.817s
|14
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 23.020s
|15
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|33m 28.096s
|16
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 28.406s
|17
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 31.752s
|18
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 38.694s
|19
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 38.735s
|20
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 46.825s
|21
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 46.952s
|22
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|33m 47.042s
|23
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 47.093s
|24
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|33m 47.223s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 47.456s
|26
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 58.846s
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|DNF
Diogo Moreira takes a debut Moto3 victory in a dramatic Indonesian Grand Prix.
Further back, Jaume Masia jumps into a 16-point world championship lead, now over Ayumu Sasaki, after Dani Holgado charged back from 10th to 3rd after a costly long-lap penalty for failing to surrender time for exceeding track limits... then received another long-lap for the same reason.
Holgado did not serve the second long lap, crossing the line in ninth place and then being demoted to 14th by a three-second time penalty. Holgado is now 17 points behind Masia, who finished sixth.
Sasaki fell on the sighting lap, then seemed to suffer technical issues at the start and was left outside the points.