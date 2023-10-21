2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 36.539s 2 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 36.675s 3 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 36.755s 4 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 36.860s 5 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 36.978s 6 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 37.008s 7 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 37.030s 8 David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 37.146s 9 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 37.286s 10 Vicente Perez SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 37.293s 11 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 37.303s 12 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 37.378s 13 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 37.399s 14 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 37.465s 15 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 37.513s 16 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 37.519s 17 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 37.661s 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 38.002s 19 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 37.779s 20 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 37.814s 21 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 37.858s 22 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 37.888s 23 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 38.088s 24 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 38.098s 25 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 38.124s 26 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 38.224s 27 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 38.497s

Title contender Ayumu Sasaki takes pole position for the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix ahead of home rider Joel Kelso.

World championship leader Jaume Masia was frustrated at being followed and left the pits too late for a final lap and was pushed down to 13th, two places behind another title fighter, Dani Holgado.