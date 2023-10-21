2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results

21 Oct 2023
Ayumu Sasaki, Moto3, Australian MotoGP, 20 October

Qualifying results from the 2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)1m 36.539s
2Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 36.675s
3Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 36.755s
4Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 36.860s
5Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 36.978s
6Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)1m 37.008s
7Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 37.030s
8David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 37.146s
9Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 37.286s
10Vicente PerezSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 37.293s
11Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 37.303s
12Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 37.378s
13Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 37.399s
14Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 37.465s
15David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 37.513s
16Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 37.519s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 37.661s
18Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 38.002s
19Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 37.779s
20José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 37.814s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 37.858s
22David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)1m 37.888s
23Nicola Fabio CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 38.088s
24Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 38.098s
25Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)1m 38.124s
26Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 38.224s
27Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 38.497s

Title contender Ayumu Sasaki takes pole position for the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix ahead of home rider Joel Kelso.

World championship leader Jaume Masia was frustrated at being followed and left the pits too late for a final lap and was pushed down to 13th, two places behind another title fighter, Dani Holgado.

 

 