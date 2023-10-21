2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|2023 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 36.539s
|2
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 36.675s
|3
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 36.755s
|4
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 36.860s
|5
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 36.978s
|6
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 37.008s
|7
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 37.030s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 37.146s
|9
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 37.286s
|10
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 37.293s
|11
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 37.303s
|12
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 37.378s
|13
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 37.399s
|14
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 37.465s
|15
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 37.513s
|16
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 37.519s
|17
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 37.661s
|18
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 38.002s
|19
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 37.779s
|20
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 37.814s
|21
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 37.858s
|22
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 37.888s
|23
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 38.088s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 38.098s
|25
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 38.124s
|26
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 38.224s
|27
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 38.497s
Title contender Ayumu Sasaki takes pole position for the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix ahead of home rider Joel Kelso.
World championship leader Jaume Masia was frustrated at being followed and left the pits too late for a final lap and was pushed down to 13th, two places behind another title fighter, Dani Holgado.
- 2023 Australian MotoGP switches to a Saturday race
- Australian MotoGP: Latest Results
- Australian Moto2: Latest Results