Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 50.694s 2 David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 33m 50.762s 3 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 50.857s 4 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 50.979s 5 Vicente Perez SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 52.247s 6 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 52.260s 7 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 52.419s 8 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 52.540s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 52.637s 10 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 52.713s 11 Romano Fenati ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 54.328s 12 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 54.697s 13 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 54.754s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 54.860s 15 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 54.922s 16 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 55.401s 17 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 55.833s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 55.915s 19 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 33m 56.283s 20 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 58.628s 21 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 33m 58.834s 22 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 34m 13.139s 23 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 34m 13.316s 24 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 34m 24.412s 25 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 34m 24.704s 26 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 34m 32.416s Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) DNF

Jaume Masia is the 2023 Moto3 world champion after some dramatic final laps at the penultimate round in Qatar.

The Leopard rider surged to the front as title rival Ayumu Sasaki dropped out of the lead group after being pushed wide by Masia's team-mate Adrian Fernandez:

Masia then narrowly held off David Alonso and Deniz Oncu (who overcame a double long lap for jumping the start) for victory.

Sasaki - who had earlier slugged it out directly with Masia, facing several block passes from the Spaniard - crossed the line in sixth place after a big save on the final lap.