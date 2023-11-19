2023 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results

19 Nov 2023
Race results from the 2023 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix at Lusail.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 50.694s
2David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)33m 50.762s
3Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 50.857s
4Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 50.979s
5Vicente PerezSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 52.247s
6Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 52.260s
7Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 52.419s
8Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 52.540s
9Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 52.637s
10Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 52.713s
11Romano FenatiITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 54.328s
12David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 54.697s
13Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 54.754s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 54.860s
15Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 54.922s
16José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 55.401s
17Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 55.833s
18Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 55.915s
19Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)33m 56.283s
20Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 58.628s
21Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)33m 58.834s
22Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)34m 13.139s
23David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)34m 13.316s
24Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)34m 24.412s
25Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)34m 24.704s
26Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)34m 32.416s
 Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)DNF 
 Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)DNF 

Jaume Masia is the 2023 Moto3 world champion after some dramatic final laps at the penultimate round in Qatar.

The Leopard rider surged to the front as title rival Ayumu Sasaki dropped out of the lead group after being pushed wide by Masia's team-mate Adrian Fernandez:

Masia then narrowly held off David Alonso and Deniz Oncu (who overcame a double long lap for jumping the start) for victory.

Sasaki - who had earlier slugged it out directly with Masia, facing several block passes from the Spaniard - crossed the line in sixth place after a big save on the final lap.

 

 