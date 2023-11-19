2023 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 50.694s
|2
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|33m 50.762s
|3
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 50.857s
|4
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 50.979s
|5
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 52.247s
|6
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 52.260s
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 52.419s
|8
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 52.540s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 52.637s
|10
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 52.713s
|11
|Romano Fenati
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 54.328s
|12
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 54.697s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 54.754s
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 54.860s
|15
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 54.922s
|16
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 55.401s
|17
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 55.833s
|18
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 55.915s
|19
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|33m 56.283s
|20
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 58.628s
|21
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|33m 58.834s
|22
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|34m 13.139s
|23
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|34m 13.316s
|24
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|34m 24.412s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|34m 24.704s
|26
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|34m 32.416s
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
Jaume Masia is the 2023 Moto3 world champion after some dramatic final laps at the penultimate round in Qatar.
The Leopard rider surged to the front as title rival Ayumu Sasaki dropped out of the lead group after being pushed wide by Masia's team-mate Adrian Fernandez:
@31AdriFernandez MIGHT HAVE JUST WON HIS TEAMMATE THE CHAMPIONSHIP!— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 19, 2023
He BARGES @AyumuSasaki1 back to 9th! #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/X1MNShIN1l
Masia then narrowly held off David Alonso and Deniz Oncu (who overcame a double long lap for jumping the start) for victory.
Sasaki - who had earlier slugged it out directly with Masia, facing several block passes from the Spaniard - crossed the line in sixth place after a big save on the final lap.