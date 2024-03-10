2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 33m 19.778s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GASGAS) 33m 19.819s 3 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 19.921s 4 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 19.964s 5 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 20.116s 6 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 33m 20.194s 7 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 20.922s 8 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 29.243s 9 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 33m 29.797s 10 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GASGAS) 33m 30.404s 11 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 33m 30.605s 12 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 30.711s 13 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 33m 32.706s 14 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 33m 32.724s 15 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 33.305s 16 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 35.731s 17 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 48.704s 18 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 33m 48.904s 19 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 54.398s Vicente Perez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF

A storming last lap by David Alonso sees the CFMOTO rider carve from fourth to first and victory in the season-opening Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix

Fellow pre-race favourites Ivan Ortola and Jose Antonio Rueda clashed - and crashed - early in the race.

David Munoz had a technical problem on the grid and, after some frantic gesturing by officials, was removed at the last minute and sent to start from pit lane.