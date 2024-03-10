2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix at Lusail.

Taiyo Furusato, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Taiyo Furusato, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Aspar Team(CFMOTO)33m 19.778s
2Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3(GASGAS)33m 19.819s
3Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 19.921s
4Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power(KTM)33m 19.964s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 20.116s
6Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA(KTM)33m 20.194s
7Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 20.922s
8Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 29.243s
9Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)33m 29.797s
10Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3(GASGAS)33m 30.404s
11Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(CFMOTO)33m 30.605s
12Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 30.711s
13Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing(Honda)33m 32.706s
14Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA(KTM)33m 32.724s
15Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 33.305s
16David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 35.731s
17Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power(KTM)33m 48.704s
18Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing(Honda)33m 48.904s
19Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 54.398s
 Vicente PerezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)DNF
 Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)DNF
 Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)DNF
 Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)DNF
 Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)DNF
 Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)DNF 

A storming last lap by David Alonso sees the CFMOTO rider carve from fourth to first and victory in the season-opening Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix

Fellow pre-race favourites Ivan Ortola and Jose Antonio Rueda clashed - and crashed - early in the race.

David Munoz had a technical problem on the grid and, after some frantic gesturing by officials, was removed at the last minute and sent to start from pit lane.

 

Read More

Latest News

Moto3
Race Report
2 mins ago
2024 Qatar Moto3: Alonso wins opening round with last lap lunge
David Alonso, Moto3, Qatar 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Qatar 2024
Moto3
Results
25 mins ago
2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Taiyo Furusato, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Taiyo Furusato, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
33 mins ago
Why wasn’t Lando Norris penalised for jump start at F1 Saudi Arabian GP?
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
W15 F1 car has “fundamental” issue which Mercedes “don’t understand”
Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
RB rage at Kevin Magnussen’s “unsportsmanlike” tactics and “meaningless” 20-second penalty
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Race
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Sergio Perez walking F1 race ban tightrope after Jeddah penalty
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Tough race, big drop” | Alex Rins: “Harder than I expected”
Fabio Quartararo, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Fabio Quartararo, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
F1
News
4 hours ago
George Russell’s alarming “getting slower” admission about Mercedes
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…