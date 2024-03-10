2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Race results from the 2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 19.778s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|(GASGAS)
|33m 19.819s
|3
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 19.921s
|4
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 19.964s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 20.116s
|6
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA
|(KTM)
|33m 20.194s
|7
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 20.922s
|8
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 29.243s
|9
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|33m 29.797s
|10
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|(GASGAS)
|33m 30.404s
|11
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 30.605s
|12
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 30.711s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 32.706s
|14
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA
|(KTM)
|33m 32.724s
|15
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 33.305s
|16
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 35.731s
|17
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 48.704s
|18
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 48.904s
|19
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 54.398s
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|DNF
A storming last lap by David Alonso sees the CFMOTO rider carve from fourth to first and victory in the season-opening Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix
Fellow pre-race favourites Ivan Ortola and Jose Antonio Rueda clashed - and crashed - early in the race.
David Munoz had a technical problem on the grid and, after some frantic gesturing by officials, was removed at the last minute and sent to start from pit lane.