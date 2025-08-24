Ducati rivals grab attention from Marc Marquez | Hungarian MotoGP rider ratings

There was more Marc Marquez domination at the Hungarian MotoGP, but it was his Ducati stablemates who grabbed more attention.

Here are the Crash.net rider ratings from Balaton Park...

Marc Marquez - 10

Seven heaven for Marc Marquez in his current win streak after Balaton Park.

Really hard to know what to say about the guy, he just keeps turning up and delivering. There were dips earlier in the year, moments for the others to latch onto as signs of hope, but those are distant memories now. He’s unbeaten in three months, and not looking like he’s going to let that streak slip any time soon.

Pedro Acosta - 8

Pedro Acosta had seemed to have destroyed his weekend on Saturday. Overtaking is tough in Balaton, and qualifying seventh gave him a lot of work to do.

It was a shame because his speed on Friday was great, but he might not get any reward for it.

Then he crashed in the Sprint trying to pass Jorge Martin, to cap a dreadful second day at Balaton.

On Sunday, things went much better. He made a good start, got fortunate like a lot of riders to avoid Enea Bastianini on the first lap, and then let his pace get to work, passing Franco Morbidelli on lap seven, then Marco Bezzecchi on lap 16 to take second place. Marquez was long gone by then, but Acosta had salvaged his best result of the season.

Still, these mistakes in critical moments continue to be a theme running through Acosta’s season.

Marco Bezzecchi - 8

Marco Bezzecchi has become about as solid as solid gets in recent weeks, almost a shoe-in to be at least in podium contention and usually ending up with a trophy at the end of Sunday.

Improving his qualifying really has unlocked some potential in Bezzecchi’s races. Since Assen, he hasn’t qualified lower than fifth, and the only race he hasn’t finished on the podium in that time was Germany where he crashed from second.

Another solid performance from Bezzecchi in Hungary, even if he had nothing for Acosta or Marquez.

Jorge Martin - 9

If you want to talk about ‘rider of the race’ Jorge Martin would be a strong contender.

His qualifying was quite rubbish, which is unusual for the reigning champion, but from 16th on Sunday he picked his way through to fourth by the end, and often had pace that could have got him on the podium.

The Spanish rider is figuring the RS-GP out and it now feels a real possibility that he could be on the podium before the end of the season.

Luca Marini - 8

Luca Marini had a fantastic weekend in Hungary, qualifying on the third row in ninth before taking his best results for Honda with a fourth in the Sprint and fifth in the grand prix.

He struggled a bit in the beginning of the race, but was strong in the closing laps and forced the issue with Franco Morbidelli that ultimately gained him his first top-five of the season.

Franco Morbidelli - 7

A second row start and a podium on Saturday were very positive for Franco Morbidelli. A sixth in the race felt more normal, and his defence with Marini was clumsy at best, but a solid few days in Hungary all round for the Italian.

Brad Binder - 6.5

Brad Binder struggled throughout the weekend in Balaton, although his Q2 absence was quite unlucky having set the same lap time as Fabio Di Giannantonio in Q1.

The grand prix was quite good for the South African, though, finishing seventh from 12th on the grid and being in the frame for a top-five by the end.

Pol Espargaro - 7

Two top-10s again for Pol Espargaro while filling in for Maverick Vinales at Tech3, so another great weekend for the test rider.

Rumours emerged over the weekend that Espargaro is interested in a switch to WorldSBK next year with Aruba.it Racing Ducati. Honestly, after his last two fill-in rides, why not?

Francesco Bagnaia - 2.5

He made some kind of recovery on Sunday to finish ninth, even with yet another run-on on the final lap, but Francesco Bagnaia’s weekend was horrid from start to finish. He’s a two-time premier class World Champion and a factory Ducati rider – ninth isn’t good enough, it’s that simple.

Fabio Quartararo - 6

10th isn’t what Fabio Quartararo goes racing for but he was really good for almost the whole weekend. Q2, second row qualifying, top-10 finish in the race.

But that turn one crash was quite hideous in the Sprint and everyone was quite lucky that only one rider (Enea Bastianini) was hit.

Ai Ogura - 6

Another fairly anonymous weekend for Ai Ogura in Hungary but he rode a decent grand prix to finish 11th. The Japanese needs to rebuild his confidence after his crash-strewn summer. The Warm Up off at turn seven probably wouldn’t have helped in that but in general he has been building steadily in the races after the summer break.

Miguel Oliveira - 5

Anonymous all weekend, Oliveira ended the race 12th, which is probably about what you’d expect. It seems Yamaha will choose Jack Miller over him for next season – also expected by many but that won’t be of much consolation to Oliveira, who will be hoping that Espargaro gets that WorldSBK switch for next season so he can put himself forward to replace him as KTM’s primary test rider.

Alex Rins - 4.5

13th, again an expected result for a Yamaha rider but being beaten as a factory rider by the satellite team makes it a bit less acceptable.

Alex Marquez - 2

Just a miserable weekend for Alex Marquez. Penalty on Friday to ruin a third weekend in a row, 11th in qualifying to not limit the damage of said penalty, and then a crash on Sunday.

In Practice he was third-fastest, and there are signs that show the rider who was so prolifically second in the first half of the season is still there. Marquez just needs to stop getting in his own way.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 7

His race was ruined on the sighting lap on Sunday, so you can’t really read too much into Fabio Di Giannantonio’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

In that way, it was a bit of an debacle of a weekend for Di Giannantonio: out of the top-10 on Friday; through Q1 to the front row, then on the Sprint podium on Saturday; before being robbed of the chance to fight for a first GP podium since May on Sunday.

Kind of have to feel for the guy because he seemed to be back to form on Saturday after two tough GPs in Czechia and Austria.

Fermin Aldeguer - 5.5

The pace was great for Fermin Aldeguer in Hungary and maybe the score is a little harsh, but it just felt like a weekend of missed opportunities for the rookie – something which is worth remembering when in the proximity of such contrasting results as the ones he had in Austria (second) and Hungary (16th after a crash).

Certainly, plenty of positives for Aldeguer to focus on after this weekend, but none of them are on the results sheets.

Johann Zarco - 3

An awful weekend for Johann Zarco, something we haven’t been able to say too often in 2025.

He just lacked speed and consistency all weekend, so, although the Sprint crash was clearly not his fault in any way, everything that happened around it – including his crash from 12th in the grand prix – made this perhaps Zarco’s worst weekend of the season from a performance perspective.

Jack Miller - 3

Off the track, seemingly a good weekend for Jack Miller because it looks like he has his MotoGP future secured.

On the track, not so good.

Penalty on Friday, 12th in the Sprint, crash in the grand prix. He wasn’t the only Yamaha rider to struggle to struggle to make a positive impact on the weekend, but that only makes the crash seem even more unnecessary.

Raul Fernandez - 4

After some good races in recent weeks, Raul Fernandez was back on the struggle bus in Hungary. No Q2 appearance, 11th in the Sprint, and a crash in the race. Let’s see if he can get back to his previous top-10 form at Barcelona where – if you watched the F1 race there earlier this year, you may have noticed – the grip is perhaps even worse than ever.

Joan Mir - 5

There were good moments for Joan Mir in Balaton, but he should’ve been fifth in the Sprint and there was yet another crash in the grand prix.

Positives to take for the Spaniard but ultimately a weekend where he was outshone by his teammate, Marini.

Enea Bastianini - 3

Everything before the races was promising for Bastianini but the Sprint was a disaster (partly his fault and partly not), and the crash in the race has the additional consequence of him having to serve his double long lap penalty at the next round in Catalunya.

