Raul Fernandez was the surprise new MotoGP race winner of 2025, turning around a difficult start to his fourth premier-class season to also hand the Trackhouse Aprilia team its first win at Phillip Island…

Crash.net:

How will you remember the 2025 season?

Raul Fernandez:

A very difficult season at the beginning, with the injuries and no results. But we found something. We started to work like a team, all together. And at the end we achieved one of my dreams, winning a MotoGP race, which was amazing.

Crash.net:

How did you turn around that difficult start and build up to the victory?

Raul Fernandez:

I think the key in this situation is to try to go day by day and race by race. When you have this kind of difficult situation, you need to be relaxed, believe in your work, believe in your team. Don't start to think stupid things! You need to be confident with the team. This is the key to a comeback.

Crash.net:

You were very frustrated with yourself after the mistake in qualifying at COTA, how did you deal with those kind of moments?

Raul Fernandez:

I think in sport you can make a lot of mistakes. The good thing is you have to learn from those mistakes. I learned a lot when I was in the shit!

Crash.net:

Those mistakes helped you improve?

Raul Fernandez:

Yes, for sure, all these kinds of things eventually helped me to get my first victory.

Raul Fernandez

Crash.net:

Aprilia closed the gap to Ducati this season. What were the main technical steps for you?

Raul Fernandez:

Aprilia gave us a lot of upgrades during the year, like the aero package, chassis, many things. But the exact reason why we became really strong, I don't know. I’m just trying to take the maximum from the bike I’m given and trying to understand what I have to do to improve. I was really focused on myself, on trying to make the most of everything that I have in that moment.

Crash.net:

What is your special skill as a rider? What are you really strong at?

Raul Fernandez:

I think the mentality. Because I believe always in myself.

Crash.net:

You were the only guy who knew the Aprilia at the start of this year and…

Raul Fernandez:

- Yes, but the bike was completely different. Everybody says the same [that Raul knew the bike], but the bike was completely different. It was not the same! We started from zero. For that, when I had the injuries, I didn't have time to prepare my base setup. Then, at the beginning of the season, we had a lot of problems. So yes, it was still an Aprilia, but it was not the same.

Crash.net:

So the Aprilia RS-GP made big changes from 2024 to 2025?

Raul Fernandez:

Yes.

Raul Fernandez

Crash.net:

During the year, was it useful to look at the data of the other riders like your team-mate Ai Ogura or Marco Bezzecchi? Or did you go your own way?

Raul Fernandez:

Yes, of course, the data helps you, but we also know very well the way that we have to use it. The beginning of the season was quite difficult for us and Ai was super strong. But in that moment, I was speaking with my personal group and I’d say, ‘Ai’s making a good job. Marco’s making a good job. The Aprilia is working. But right now I cannot compare with them because I am not taking my 100 percent’. I was really focused on myself to take out my 100 percent or minimum 90 percent, and after that I could start to look at the small details.

Crash.net:

How do you need to ride the Aprilia to get to that minimum 90 percent level?

Raul Fernandez:

Well, I think the mistake was that at the beginning of the season, I was really focused on trying to change many things. In that tests, I was just trying to adapt to the bike, trying to change my style, but it didn’t work. So we decided to change and tried to prepare the bike more for me. And it helped.

Crash.net:

If there's one thing you could get for the 26 bike. What would it be?

Raul Fernandez:

I think for 26, the bikes will be almost the same for everybody. I mean, the manufacturers will not change a lot of things because they will be very focused on their projects for 27. Of course, they will give some upgrades, but I think that 90 percent of the people inside the manufacturers will be working on the 27 bikes.



Raul Fernandez's Aprilia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Crash.net:

And the first priority must be to have a normal Sepang test, after being injured at the test for the past two years. How much difference did that make?

Raul Fernandez:

Yeah, it's important also because for us [Aprilia], Sepang is one of the most critical tracks during the year. I know that now the bike setup is almost done - we know that this is working.

So it will not be like at the beginning of this year because we already have the bike ready. We will try to improve some things, by being very focused on the small details and improving myself.

This is the thing that I would like to do.

Raul Fernandez, 2025 Australian MotoGP

Crash.net:

When you get home from an event and watch the races back, did you…

Raul Fernandez:

- I don't like to see the races. It doesn't matter if it's going well or not. I don't like it.

Crash.net:

You never watch them back?

Raul Fernandez:

No. On a Thursday, I like to see the race from the year before. But after the race, I don't really like to see the races.

Crash.net:

Not even Australia?

Raul Fernandez:

I saw it just one time!

Crash.net:

Because you were already focused on the next race?

Raul Fernandez:

Yes, that was in the past. It’s done. I don't really like [to watch races back], to be honest. I know a lot of riders when they get their first MotoGP victory or World Championship, they like to see it a lot of times. It doesn't matter if it's going well or bad, I don't like to see it.

Crash.net:

When you do watch a race from the previous year on a Thursday, what are you looking for?

Raul Fernandez:

Just trying to understand the lines, the bumps, trying to analyse the gear shifts, a little bit of everything. I like to see it when I’m relaxing in the morning over breakfast.

Crash.net:

It’s hard to have a good result in MotoGP if you don't qualify well. Would you like to see more riders advance from Q1 to Q2, or is it just part of the game now?

Raul Fernandez:

It's difficult because now the system in MotoGP is quite critical, especially if you are not directly in Qualifying 2 from Friday. Because then you're in Q1 and there are just two places left for Q2. So it's not an easy job. But anyway, it is what we have, and we need to do the maximum in the moment.