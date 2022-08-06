Alberto Puig confirmed during FP3 that no decision has been made regarding Takaaki Nakagami and whether he will remain at LCR Honda in 2023 of take up a test rider role for HRC.
LIVE UPDATES: Zarco misses out on British MotoGP lap record after late FP3 crash
The second day of MotoGP action at Silverstone gets underway with reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo leading the way after Friday practice.
Update: Aleix Espargaro continues his and Aprilia's stunning form by topping FP3, although Johann Zarco was on course for a potential new lap record before suffering a late crash.
Equally as strong were Aprilia duo Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, while both Suzuki’s of Alex Rins and Joan Mir also showed podium potential.
It was a mixed day for Ducati as Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia led a 1-2 in FP1, but both riders suffered crashes at turn seven and four respectively, as did Jack Miller [also turn seven] during the afternoon.
Bagnaia will need a big FP3 after narrowly missing out on the top ten on combined times.
There was new aero on show from Ducati as the Bologna-based manufacturer debuted their rear Stegosaurus-like winglets on Enea Bastianini’s Gresini Ducati.
Crash.net are at Silverstone throughout the weekend and will continue to bring you all the live updates and latest news from the British MotoGP.
Alberto Puig confirmed during FP3 that no decision has been made regarding Takaaki Nakagami and whether he will remain at LCR Honda in 2023 of take up a test rider role for HRC.
MotoGP FP3 - CLICK HERE for the full results
Espargaro's time of 1:58.254s remains the one to beat heading into qualifying. The Aprilia rider finishes top ahead of Jorge Martin, Miller, Zarco and Vinales.
Zarco has crashed after being on course for a new lap record.
On a hot lap, Bagnaia has lost time after feeling he was impeded by Espargaro, leading to both riders gesturing at each other.
On the brink in tenth, Rins has just moved up to seventh.
Zarco makes it three riders within a tenth after moving up to third behind Espargaro and Miller.
Miller splits the two Aprilias by going +0.078s off Espargaro. Very solid pace from the Australian.
It's all change again as Espargaro delivers a sensational second lap - the Aprilia rider goes quickest with a time of 1:58.254s.
It's now Vinales who goes fastest with a time of 1:58.599s.
New fastest lap of the weekend as Aleix Espargaro sets a blistering 1:59.695s.
Riders have already begun the time attack runs with 20 minutes remaining.
It certainly looks as though Quartararo is losing less than a second when he takes the Long Lap.
A big talking point among riders after day-one, the Silverstone Long Lap has again been a main focus for Quartararo in FP3.
Moto3 FP3 - CLICK HERE for the full results
Miguel Oliveira is the only rider to move into the top ten on combined times so far.
Vinales reduces Zarco's lead to a tenth.
Zarco has been very impressive thus far as he leads Miller by nearly four tenths.
Johann Zarco currently leads a Ducati 1-2-3 from Jack Miller and Bagnaia.
Riding in tandem - Aleix Espargaro is once again following team-mate Maverick Vinales to begin FP3.
And we're underway with MotoGP FP3.
One rider in need of finding pace is Francesco Bagnaia as the Assen winner starts FP3 11th on combined times.
Leading the way heading into FP3 is Fabio Quartararo after the MotoGP champion became the only rider to break the 1m 59s barrier in FP2.
Good morning and welcome to the second day of the British MotoGP at Silverstone. Coming up shortly is a crucial FP3 session.