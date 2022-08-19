Miller finishes FP1 0.618s clear of Zarco, while Mir, Martin and Quartararo round out the top five.
LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring
Francesco Bagnaia kicks off the weekend as the rider in red-hot form after winning back-to-back races in Assen and Silverstone.
Looking to bounce back from missed opportunities at Silverstone are the top two in the championship. Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro.
FP1 at the Red Bull Ring will see riders tackle the new chicane at turns two and three for the first time, which has already been a hot topic of discussion between riders.
Ducati have won six of the eight races since Austria joined the MotoGP calendar in 2016, with KTM the only other manufacturer to win thanks to Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder.
Crash.net will bring you the latest news and updates throughout the weekend.
Miller finishes fastest from Zarco and Mir.
No one is able to get near Miller at the moment.
Miller goes even quicker with a time of 1:32.064s.
Five minutes to go in FP1 and it's Miller who leads from Jorge Martin.
Remy Gardner becomes the first rider to crash - turn 5.
Miller and Oliveira have gone quicker than Zarco.
Most of the field are now on dry tyres.
Marco Bezzecchi is the first rider to switch from wets to dry tyres.
Marc Marquez is in deep conversation with Stefan Bradl in the Repsol Honda garage.
Rins moves to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:37.871s.
Quartararo has run wide again, this time at turn 13.
Miguel Oliveira is the current pacesetter from Maverick Vinales.
The new chicane is already proving tricky as Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro and Stefan Bradl have all ran off-track.
Some great onboard footage of Quartararo tackling the new chicane at turns two and three.
There's a big dry line appearing in sector four so a switch to dry tyres might not be too far away.
Overnight rain has led to riders opting for wet tyres to begin FP1.
MotoGP FP1 at the Red Bull Ring is underway!
A big talking point heading into FP1 has been the new chicane which riders will get their first taste of in just under ten minutes time.
Good morning and welcome to the opening day of MotoGP action at the Red Bull Ring.