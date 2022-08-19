Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, British MotoGP, 7 August

LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring

Last Updated: 9 Minutes Ago

Francesco Bagnaia kicks off the weekend as the rider in red-hot form after winning back-to-back races in Assen and Silverstone. 

Looking to bounce back from missed opportunities at Silverstone are the top two in the championship. Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro. 

FP1 at the Red Bull Ring will see riders tackle the new chicane at turns two and three for the first time, which has already been a hot topic of discussion between riders.   

Ducati have won six of the eight races since Austria joined the MotoGP calendar in 2016, with KTM the only other manufacturer to win thanks to Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder. 

Crash.net will bring you the latest news and updates throughout the weekend.

Reporting By:
09:46
Miller six tenths clear!

Miller finishes FP1 0.618s clear of Zarco, while Mir, Martin and Quartararo round out the top five. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:46

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
09:43

Miller finishes fastest from Zarco and Mir. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:39

No one is able to get near Miller at the moment. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:36

Miller goes even quicker with a time of 1:32.064s. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:36

Five minutes to go in FP1 and it's Miller who leads from Jorge Martin. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:33
Gardner is down at turn five

Remy Gardner becomes the first rider to crash - turn 5.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:33

Miller and Oliveira have gone quicker than Zarco.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:30

Most of the field are now on dry tyres.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:27
We have slick tyres

Marco Bezzecchi is the first rider to switch from wets to dry tyres.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:23

Marc Marquez is in deep conversation with Stefan Bradl in the Repsol Honda garage. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:21
Alex Rins goes fastest!

Rins moves to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:37.871s.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:15

Quartararo has run wide again, this time at turn 13.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:13

Miguel Oliveira is the current pacesetter from Maverick Vinales.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:08

The new chicane is already proving tricky as Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro and Stefan Bradl have all ran off-track. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:04

Some great onboard footage of Quartararo tackling the new chicane at turns two and three. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:02

There's a big dry line appearing in sector four so a switch to dry tyres might not be too far away. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:59

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
08:57

Overnight rain has led to riders opting for wet tyres to begin FP1. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:56

MotoGP FP1 at the Red Bull Ring is underway! 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:47

A big talking point heading into FP1 has been the new chicane which riders will get their first taste of in just under ten minutes time.

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:45

Good morning and welcome to the opening day of MotoGP action at the Red Bull Ring. 

RobertJones Profile Picture