Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, San Marino MotoGP, 2 September

LIVE UPDATES: Saturday Practice & Qualifying from the Misano MotoGP

Last Updated: 13 Minutes Ago

Fastest in FP1, reigning MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo had to take a back seat during FP2 as a late flurry from Ducati saw the Italian manufacturer lock out the top four positions. 

Coming off his maiden MotoGP pole in Austria and confirmation that he will be replacing Jack Miller at the factory Lenovo Ducati team in 2023, Enea Bastianini continued his good form as he led the way on combined times.

Second fastest was Francesco Bagnaia, but the in-form Italian won’t start where he qualifies after being given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Grand Prix due to slow riding on the racing line in FP1. 

Crash.net will bring you the latest news and updates throughout the San Marino MotoGP weekend at Misano. 

09:43
Thriller Miller in FP3

Miller finishes fastest from Bagnaia, Bastianini, Vinales and Quartararo. 

09:42

Jorge Martin jumps into the top ten as Vinales goes fourth. 

09:40

Miguel Oliveira and Takaaki Nakagami have both crashed in sector one.

09:38

Bagnaia finally moves up to second.

09:37
Fast crash for Pol Espargaro

Espargaro has gone down at turn 15 and is slow getting to his feet. 

09:36

Bagnaia thought he made it a factory Ducati 1-2 but the Italian has had his lap time deleted. Five minutes remaining. 

09:32

What a lap by Miller as the Australian goes two tenths clear of Bagnaia. 

09:31

Fabio Di Giannantonio has crashed. 

09:28

Quartararo goes third on combined times. Great lap from the world champion. 

09:27

Rain is beginning to fall as riders struggle to improve. 

09:25

Time attacks have begun with just under 20 minutes remaining. 

09:21

Vinales moves up to 11th in this session - remains sixth on combined times. 

09:16

It's been a relatively slow start to FP3 for VInales as the Aprilia rider is only 15th at present. Aleix Espargaro is seventh. 

09:11
Remy Gardner is down

The Australian suffered a slow crash at turn 14. 

09:08

It's once again Ducati domination to start FP3 with Bagnaia leading Bezzecchi, Bastianini, Miller and Di Giannantonio. 

09:03

Francesco Bagnaia is currently fastest in FP3. 

08:59

Marc Marquez has arrived in Misano ahead of next week's test.

08:55

MotoGP FP3 is underway at Misano. 

08:55

08:54
08:45

Good morning and welcome to qualifying day at the Misano MotoGP. Up next is FP3. 

