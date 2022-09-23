Crash Home
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP Japanese MotoGP, 23 September

Japanese MotoGP - Free Practice 1 from Motegi - As it happened

MotoGP returns to Motegi for the first time in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellation of the Grand Prix.

Winner of four of the last five MotoGP races, Francesco Bagnaia is a clear favourite heading into the weekend, as is Enea Bastianini who took victory in Aragon.

With Fabio Quartararo’s misfortune in Aragon and Bastianini, Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro all securing podiums, it means the championship fight is well and truly back on with five races to go.

08:27

08:24
Miller fastest in FP1

Miller has done it for Ducati as he tops FP1 from title contenders Bagnaia, Quartararo and Espargaro. 

08:21
Double disaster for Ducati

Zarco has also crashed, this time at turn seven while Darryn Binder has also gone down. 

08:19
Bastianini is down!

Bastianini has crashed at turn five and could miss out on the top ten. 

08:17

Marquez goes second for Honda!

08:16

Despite being held up Miller goes quicker once again - stunning pace from the Australian. 

08:14

Here we go... Miller sets a very quick lap to go fastest by nearly three tenths as the final time attack runs begin. 

08:09

It's all change again as Rins goes quickest once again with ten minutes remaining. 

08:06

Cal Crutchlow goes fifth with his latest lap - great effort by the British rider while Nakagami is also doing a stellar job in seventh. 

08:03

Bastianini now goes fastest with the first sub 1m 45s lap of the day. 

08:00

Quartararo goes fastest by nearly two tenths - great lap by the championship leader. 

07:59

Quartararo is on a cracking lap...

07:55

Another promising lap from Rins ends with the Suzuki rider losing time in sectors three and four. 

07:54

Espargaro goes second with a time that's just +0.013s down on Zarco. 

07:50
Nagashima stuck in the gravel

Tetsuta Nagashima has caught trouble after running off-track and being beached in the gravel. 

07:49

Zarco goes fastest by over four tenths after also making the switch to soft tyres. 

07:46

Rins goes fastest after fitting a brand new soft front and rear tyre. 

07:44

Quartararo contniues to lead from Miller with 36 minutes remaining. 

07:44

The rain has already stopped as riders continue to churn out the laps around Motegi. 

07:37

The rain flags are out at Motegi. 

07:34

Big moment for Marc Marquez at turn three after the rear snapped around on corner entry. 

07:31

Aleix Espargaro is currently 14th for Aprilia, while also being the only title contender who is outside of the top ten. 

07:27

It's been a great start to the weekend for Franco Morbidelli thus far - the Yamaha rider is fourth fastest. 

07:23

Bagnaia is beginning to move up the order following a slow start. The Italian is now in eighth place. 

07:15

Make that Fabio Quartararo on top as the Yamaha rider quickly replaces Marquez at the top of the leaderboard. 

