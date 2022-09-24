Watch, comment, subscribe!
Marc Marquez on pole at Japanese MotoGP: Lap-by-lap recap
Marc Marquez brilliantly took pole position at the Japanese MotoGP after lengthy delays due to a thunderstorm.
The Repsol Honda man, on his comeback from injury, shone in a postponed Qualifying and will start Sunday's race at the front of the grid.
Johann Zarco and Brad Binder sit behind Marquez.
Espargaro is the highest of the tite contenders in sixth, while Quartararo finished Q2 ninth and Bagnaia 12th.
Marquez will be joined on the front row by Zarco and Binder.
MARC MARQUEZ TAKES POLE AT MOTEGI!
Vinales goes third as the checkered flag comes out. Riders are on their final laps.
On course to challenge Marquez, Oliveira has instead crashed.
What a stunning lap from Marquez as he moves close to six tenths clear of Zarco.
Zarco as returned to pit lane as Marquez goes back onto provisional pole.
Zarco goes fastest! The Pramac rider is dominating Q2 so far.
Brilliant first effort from Marc Marquez as he goes fastest.
Vinales looks very comfortable in the rain conditions, pulling away from Aleix Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia on his opening lap.
Only two riders are without their team-mate in Q2 - they are Fabio Quartararo and Luca Marini.
Here we go for the first Q2 session at Motegi since 2019.
Zarco and Martin advance to Q2!
Raul Fernandez has also gone down, taking the tally to four in Q1.
Bastianini has gone down a turn five for the second time this weekend. A disaster for the title contender.
Bastianini goes third but he remains two tenths of a top two spot.
Zarco goes qucikest by over six tenths from Martin.
It's a Pramac 1-2 as Martin leads Zarco by over three tenths - five minutes remaining of FP1.
Bastianini is only 12th at the moment as Jorge Martin leads from Franco Morbidelli.