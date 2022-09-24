Crash Home
Marc Marquez on pole at Japanese MotoGP: Lap-by-lap recap

Last Updated: 49 Minutes Ago

Marc Marquez brilliantly took pole position at the Japanese MotoGP after lengthy delays due to a thunderstorm.

The Repsol Honda man, on his comeback from injury, shone in a postponed Qualifying and will start Sunday's race at the front of the grid.

Johann Zarco and Brad Binder sit behind Marquez.

Reporting By:
09:13
Who will leave Motegi with the title advantage?

08:59
He's back!
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Japanese MotoGP, 24 September
08:54

Espargaro is the highest of the tite contenders in sixth, while Quartararo finished Q2 ninth and Bagnaia 12th. 

08:54

MotoGP Qualifying results

08:53

Marquez will be joined on the front row by Zarco and Binder.

08:52
Marc Marquez is back!!

MARC MARQUEZ TAKES POLE AT MOTEGI!

08:51

Vinales goes third as the checkered flag comes out. Riders are on their final laps.

08:48
Oliveira crashes

On course to challenge Marquez, Oliveira has instead crashed. 

08:48

What a stunning lap from Marquez as he moves close to six tenths clear of Zarco.

08:44

Zarco as returned to pit lane as Marquez goes back onto provisional pole. 

08:42

Zarco goes fastest! The Pramac rider is dominating Q2 so far.

08:40

Brilliant first effort from Marc Marquez as he goes fastest. 

08:39

Vinales looks very comfortable in the rain conditions, pulling away from Aleix Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia on his opening lap. 

08:37

Only two riders are without their team-mate in Q2 - they are Fabio Quartararo and Luca Marini. 

08:36

Here we go for the first Q2 session at Motegi since 2019.

08:36
The conditions are not easy...
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Japanese MotoGP, 24 September
08:35
Bastianini in action
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Japanese MotoGP, 24 September
08:28

Zarco and Martin advance to Q2!

08:28

MotoGP Qualifying 1 full results

08:26

Raul Fernandez has also gone down, taking the tally to four in Q1.

08:24
The Beast is down!

Bastianini has gone down a turn five for the second time this weekend. A disaster for the title contender. 

08:23

Bastianini goes third but he remains two tenths of a top two spot. 

08:23
Zarco is flying!

Zarco goes qucikest by over six tenths from Martin. 

08:20

It's a Pramac 1-2 as Martin leads Zarco by over three tenths - five minutes remaining of FP1.

08:18

Bastianini is only 12th at the moment as Jorge Martin leads from Franco Morbidelli. 

