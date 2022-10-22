Ducati are looking very strong already as Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini jump ahead of Bezzecchi.
Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia in Q1, FP4 up first - LIVE UPDATES
The pressure is on for MotoGP series leader Francesco Bagnaia after a late crash in FP3 resulted in him missing out on the top ten.
While it wasn't Bagnaia, team-mate Jack Miller or fellow title contender Enea Bastianini leading the way, Ducati were again in fine form as Jorge Martin led from rookie of the year Marco Bezzecchi.
After a disappointing Friday showing, Aleix Espargaro managed to secure a vital top ten spot for Q2, as did Fabio Quartararo.
Ducati are looking very strong already as Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini jump ahead of Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi has made a lightning start to FP4 as he leads from Maverick Vinales by over two tenths. Marquez is another two tenths back from Vinales in third.
Franco Morbidelli has been given a double Long Lap penalty for riding slowly on the racing line in FP3 and blocking both Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, who were on laps scheduled to take them to the top of the leaderboard.
Good morning and welcome to qualifying day at the Malaysian MotoGP. FP4 is just getting underway ahead of Q1 which will see championship leader Francesco Bagnaia needing to advance.