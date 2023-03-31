MotoGP Argentina, Termas - Friday Practice (2) Results
As it happened: Quartararo suffers shocking day-one at the Argentine MotoGP
Maverick Vinales was fastest in Practice 1 after leading a dominant 1-2 for Aprilia Racing.
Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira won't be in action this weekend after suffering injuries at the season-opener.
Morbidelli has finished inside the top ten, adding to Quartararo's misery.
Espargaro takes top spot ahead of Vinales and Bezzecchi.
What a disaster for Quartararo as he finished P14.
What a lap by Espargaro as he puts 0.162s between himself and Vinales.
Vinales goes back to the top of the leaderboard but Espargaro is up with one sector to go...
Bezzecchi is going even faster through two sectors as Quartararo only goes 13th.
The final runs are about to begin and Quartararo remains in trouble. The Yamaha rider is currently 15th.
Bezzecchi goes quickest and Marini slots into P3.
Vinales goes fastest but both Mooney VR46 riders are putting pressure on Vinales.
It's Bagnaia who cracks the 1m 38s barrier as Espargaro and Vinales go second and third fastest.
Vinales is up by two tenths after two sectors, a big lap looks to be incoming.
Martin finds yet more time on his next lap but it's not enough to break into the 1m 38s.
It's started! Martin goes quickest for Pramac Ducati.
With the rain holding off so far, time attacks could begin to roll in with 20 minutes remaining.
Rins is still the pacesetter in FP2 and Vinales overall with under half the session remaining.
Interesting... Quartararo has just followed Bagnaia for an entire lap but lost lots of time in sectors two and three.
Mir is a second down on both LCR Honda riders and remains last as it stands.
Augusto Fernandez has crahsed at turn 1. Rider appears to be ok which is great news.
Big jump up the order from Alex Rins as he slots into fifth on combined times.
Quartararo moves up to 13th on combined times but it's still not the type of pace we're expecting from the Yamaha rider.
Always keen to entertain, Jack Miller just smoked his rear tyre around turn six.
Nakagami is backing up his impressive performance from FP1 as he sits fourth at present, as is Alex Marquez who is currently fifth in this session.
Lap times are proving to be quick already as Espargaro is getting close to beating his FP1 time.
Fabio Quartararo was struggling for grip in FP1, confirms Massimo Meregalli.