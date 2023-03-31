Crash Home
As it happened: Quartararo suffers shocking day-one at the Argentine MotoGP

Last Updated: 46 Minutes Ago

Maverick Vinales was fastest in Practice 1 after leading a dominant 1-2 for Aprilia Racing. 

Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira won't be in action this weekend after suffering injuries at the season-opener. 

Stay up to date as Crash.net brings you all the latest news throughout the weekend.

20:07
20:03

Morbidelli has finished inside the top ten, adding to Quartararo's misery. 

20:03
Espargaro quickest at the scene of his maiden win

Espargaro takes top spot ahead of Vinales and Bezzecchi. 

20:02

What a disaster for Quartararo as he finished P14.

19:59

What a lap by Espargaro as he puts 0.162s between himself and Vinales. 

19:58

Vinales goes back to the top of the leaderboard but Espargaro is up with one sector to go...

19:57

Bezzecchi is going even faster through two sectors as Quartararo only goes 13th.

19:54

The final runs are about to begin and Quartararo remains in trouble. The Yamaha rider is currently 15th. 

19:49

Bezzecchi goes quickest and Marini slots into P3. 

19:49

Vinales goes fastest but both Mooney VR46 riders are putting pressure on Vinales.

 

19:47

It's Bagnaia who cracks the 1m 38s barrier as Espargaro and Vinales go second and third fastest. 

19:46

Vinales is up by two tenths after two sectors, a big lap looks to be incoming. 

19:44

Martin finds yet more time on his next lap but it's not enough to break into the 1m 38s. 

19:43

It's started! Martin goes quickest for Pramac Ducati. 

19:40

With the rain holding off so far, time attacks could begin to roll in with 20 minutes remaining. 

19:33

Rins is still the pacesetter in FP2 and Vinales overall with under half the session remaining. 

19:26

Interesting... Quartararo has just followed Bagnaia for an entire lap but lost lots of time in sectors two and three. 

19:22

Mir is a second down on both LCR Honda riders and remains last as it stands.

19:17
Fernandez down!

Augusto Fernandez has crahsed at turn 1. Rider appears to be ok which is great news. 

19:16

Big jump up the order from Alex Rins as he slots into fifth on combined times. 

19:14

Quartararo moves up to 13th on combined times but it's still not the type of pace we're expecting from the Yamaha rider.

19:12

Always keen to entertain, Jack Miller just smoked his rear tyre around turn six. 

19:10

Nakagami is backing up his impressive performance from FP1 as he sits fourth at present, as is Alex Marquez who is currently fifth in this session. 

19:08

Lap times are proving to be quick already as Espargaro is getting close to beating his FP1 time. 

19:03

Fabio Quartararo was struggling for grip in FP1, confirms Massimo Meregalli. 

