Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results (1)
LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez
Enea Bastianini makes his return to MotoGP action after missing rounds in Argentina and America due to injury. KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa is also making his first appearance of the season.
Marco Bezzecchi heads into this weekend still the championship leader following Francesco Bagnaia’s mistake whilst leading last time out.
That's it for P1, Pedrosa is your leader heading into this afternoon, with Martin second.
Pedrosa goes quickest! WOW!!
He's done it! Martin goes underneath the 1m 37s barrier.
Martin could be about to smash the current top tie though...
Nakagami is not going down without a fight as he regains top spot once again!
What a final sector from Espargaro who found two tenths in just a few corners. The Aprilia rider is now quickest.
Nakagami sets a mid 1m 37s lap to go quickest. That could take some beating...
With conditions expected to get hotter as the day goes on, time attacks could be crucial in the last ten minutes of P1.
Rolling back the years, Pedrosa has just gone fastest! What a lap by the KTM rider.
Some fast laps are coming in now as Martin and Bagnaia threaten Oliveira's top time.
Frustration for Joan Mir as he gets turn two wrong and runs wide.
Nakagami goes second after starting his latest lap in 22nd.
Close moment for Quartararo as he gets turn six all wrong.
Pedrosa is just two tenths off the fastest time as it stands. The Spaniard is sixth on the leaderboard.
Miguel Oliveira is the current pacesetter from Fabio Quartararo.
Keen to avoid the mistakes in COTA, Maverick Vinales has already been practicsing his starts at the end of pit lane.
We're underway with Practice 1 at Jerez.
Dani Pedrosa is also making his first appearance of the season, while WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona is replacing the injured Marc Marquez.
A reminder that Enea Bastianini is back in action for the first time since Jerez.
Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez. Practice 1 is coming up in 15 minutes time - 9:45 UK time.