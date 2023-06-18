Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Jorge

LIVE UPDATES: German MotoGP from Sachsenring without Marc Marquez

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Jorge Martin is looking to complete a Sachsenring double after beating Francesco Bagnaia to victory in the sprint race.

Marc Marquez, an 11-time winner at the German circuit, has withdrawn from the race after suffering a fractured finger during a highside in warm-up.

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates from Sachsenring. 

Reporting By:
13:50
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
13:50
Martin victory leads Ducati top five

The result of the top five is Martin, Bagnaia, Zarco, Bezzecchi and Marini.

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:48
Martin wins

Bagnaia closed back in on martin and got alongside Martin coming over the line but it's Martin who wins. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:47
Final lap

They've touched! Bagnaia runs into the back of Martin coming out of the final corner. Martin still leads but the gap has increased. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:46
Lap 29

Martin goes very defensinve into turn one. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:44

Bagnaia nearly runs into the back of Martin as he climbs all over the Pramac rider. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:43

Four laps to go as Martin still leads but only just. Zarco is third and over a second ahead of Bezzecchi. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:40
Lap 24

Martin responds again as he gets through on Bagnaia at turn 11.

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:38

Bagnaia still leads but Martin is right with the world champion. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:36
Lap 22

Bagnaia leads! The world champion makes his move at turn 11.

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:35

Binder was very shaken up as he walked away from his damaged machine, while also appearing to take a heavy impact to the head. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:34
Lap 19

Huge crash for Binder as he crashes out of P3.

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:31
Lap 18

It's now three tenths between Martin and Bagnaia as Marini loses another position, this time to Bezzecchi. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:27
Lap 15

Bagnaia is looking very strong at the moment as Martin's lead shrinks to two tenths. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:22
Lap 12

This one still has a long way to go as Bagnaia is only half a second behind Martin. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:22
Binder is up to third - lap 9

The KTM rider has broken Ducati's strangle hold on this race by getting ahead of Marini at turn 12. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:19
Lap 8

Disaster for Maverick Vinales - he's out of the race after smoke was seen coming from his Aprilia. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:15

Zarco gets rid of one Ducati as he takes over P5 from Miller. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:15
Lap 5

Binder is ahead of Miller as Zarco is attemtping to find a way through on both KTM's. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:13

Fastest lap from Martin on lap 4 as he begins to open up his lead over Bagnaia. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:11
Lap 3

He's done it again! Martin takes the lead from Bagnaia into turn 12 with a brilliant move.

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:10
Lap 3

It's Bagnaia who leads heading into lap 3 from Martin and Marini.

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:08
Lap 1

Miller loses four places after a very, very slow exit of turn 11. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:07
It's lights out at the German MotoGP

Miller leads from Bagnaia again. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:05

The formation lap is underway at Sachsenring.

RobertJones Profile Picture