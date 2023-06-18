German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
LIVE UPDATES: German MotoGP from Sachsenring without Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin is looking to complete a Sachsenring double after beating Francesco Bagnaia to victory in the sprint race.
Marc Marquez, an 11-time winner at the German circuit, has withdrawn from the race after suffering a fractured finger during a highside in warm-up.
The result of the top five is Martin, Bagnaia, Zarco, Bezzecchi and Marini.
Bagnaia closed back in on martin and got alongside Martin coming over the line but it's Martin who wins.
They've touched! Bagnaia runs into the back of Martin coming out of the final corner. Martin still leads but the gap has increased.
Martin goes very defensinve into turn one.
Bagnaia nearly runs into the back of Martin as he climbs all over the Pramac rider.
Four laps to go as Martin still leads but only just. Zarco is third and over a second ahead of Bezzecchi.
Martin responds again as he gets through on Bagnaia at turn 11.
Bagnaia still leads but Martin is right with the world champion.
Bagnaia leads! The world champion makes his move at turn 11.
Binder was very shaken up as he walked away from his damaged machine, while also appearing to take a heavy impact to the head.
Huge crash for Binder as he crashes out of P3.
It's now three tenths between Martin and Bagnaia as Marini loses another position, this time to Bezzecchi.
Bagnaia is looking very strong at the moment as Martin's lead shrinks to two tenths.
This one still has a long way to go as Bagnaia is only half a second behind Martin.
The KTM rider has broken Ducati's strangle hold on this race by getting ahead of Marini at turn 12.
Disaster for Maverick Vinales - he's out of the race after smoke was seen coming from his Aprilia.
Zarco gets rid of one Ducati as he takes over P5 from Miller.
Binder is ahead of Miller as Zarco is attemtping to find a way through on both KTM's.
Fastest lap from Martin on lap 4 as he begins to open up his lead over Bagnaia.
He's done it again! Martin takes the lead from Bagnaia into turn 12 with a brilliant move.
It's Bagnaia who leads heading into lap 3 from Martin and Marini.
Miller loses four places after a very, very slow exit of turn 11.
Miller leads from Bagnaia again.
The formation lap is underway at Sachsenring.