2023 German MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 7 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|160
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|144
|(-16)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|126
|(-34)
|4
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|109
|(-51)
|5
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|96
|(-64)
|6
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|89
|(-71)
|7
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|79
|(-81)
|8
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|57
|(-103)
|9
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|55
|(-105)
|10
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|53
|(-107)
|11
|^2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|52
|(-108)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|50
|(-110)
|13
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-113)
|14
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|36
|(-124)
|15
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|34
|(-126)
|16
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|27
|(-133)
|17
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|26
|(-134)
|18
|^2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|16
|(-144)
|19
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|(-145)
|20
|˅1
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-147)
|21
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|7
|(-153)
|22
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|(-155)
|23
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-155)
|24
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-155)
|25
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|4
|(-156)
|26
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|4
|(-156)
|27
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-158)
|28
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|0
|(-160)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie