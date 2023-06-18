German MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 160 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 144 (-16) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 126 (-34) 4 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 109 (-51) 5 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 96 (-64) 6 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 89 (-71) 7 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 79 (-81) 8 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 57 (-103) 9 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 55 (-105) 10 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 53 (-107) 11 ^2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 52 (-108) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 50 (-110) 13 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-113) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 36 (-124) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 34 (-126) 16 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 27 (-133) 17 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 26 (-134) 18 ^2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 16 (-144) 19 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-145) 20 ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-147) 21 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 7 (-153) 22 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-155) 23 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-155) 24 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-155) 25 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 4 (-156) 26 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 4 (-156) 27 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-158) 28 = Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 0 (-160)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie