2023 German MotoGP: New World Championship standings

18 Jun 2023
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, German MotoGP, 18 June

New World Championship standings after Sunday's German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 7 of 20.

 
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)160 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)144(-16)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)126(-34)
4^1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)109(-51)
5˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)96(-64)
6=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)89(-71)
7=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)79(-81)
8^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)57(-103)
9˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)55(-105)
10=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)53(-107)
11^2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)52(-108)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)50(-110)
13˅2Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-113)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*36(-124)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)34(-126)
16^1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)27(-133)
17˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)26(-134)
18^2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)16(-144)
19˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-145)
20˅1Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-147)
21=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)7(-153)
22=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-155)
23=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-155)
24=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-155)
25=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)4(-156)
26=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)4(-156)
27=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-158)
28=Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)0(-160)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 