The Repsol Honda rider has endured a nightmare weekend at the Sachsenring - a circuit that is usually among his favourites - which culminated in withdrawing from the grand prix.

Marquez’s fifth crash of the weekend came in the warm-up on Sunday morning, when he fractured a finger but was passed fit to race.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

However, he chose to pull out.

"After five crashes, especially the one this morning [in the warm up], I don't feel ready to race, so I've decided not to push,” he told DAZN.

“Because in Holland there is more to come.

"I don't feel ready. I have many blows to my body and especially my ankle, a small fracture. I'm not ready.”

It is a stark admission from the genius rider who is so often feted for his bravery and ability to take risks.

Seven rounds into the MotoGP 2023 season, Marquez is yet to complete a grand prix.

He missed three rounds altogether due to a broken hand suffered in Portimao.

He has now broken a second bone this year.

His struggles riding Honda’s bike have never been more drastic, and the physical toll on his body is becoming grimmer.

But, he has demonstrated optimism that he will have recovered in just a few days’ time, ready to go again at Assen.