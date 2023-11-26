Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November

2023 Valencia MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Francesco Bagnaia starts on pole for the title showdown following a penalty for Maverick Vinales.

Jorge Martin's sprint win put him back into contention as just 14 points separate the two title contenders.

14:46
14:44

Di Giannantonio got very close on the last lap but could not find a way through and Zarco claimed third. 

14:44

Bagnaia wins the Valencian MotoGP and is a back-to-back world champion. What a performance from the now two-time MotoGP champion.

14:41

Di Giannantonio is up to second!

14:39

Di Giannantonio looks like he could still win this. He's less than a second behind the top two.

14:37

Fabio Di Giannantonio is up to third and is really catching the top two. 

14:35

The fight for victory looks to be down to Bagnaia and Zarco although Binder is closing in. 

14:32

Bagnaia is now the leader but Zarco is still very close. Half a second splits the two riders. 

14:31

Jack Miller is down! UNbelivable stuff as Miller crashes from the lead at turn ten. 

14:27
Jorge Martin title dream ends in crash with Marc Marquez at Valencia MotoGP

14:26

Big contact between Binder and Alex Marquez as the KTM rider smashed into the Ducati rider at turn four. 

14:24
Lap 15

Binder's gone off at turn ten and Miller now leads. Binder is down to sixth place. 

14:22

Bagnaia is still third but Johann Zarco is not far behind. 

14:18

Binder has not won all season in a grand prix but he's very much heading towards that as he leads Miller by over a second. 

14:16
Lap 10

Enea Bastianini has crashed at turn one. 

14:14

At the head of the field, it's now a KTM 1-2 as Brad Binder leads from Jack Miller.

14:14

Martin is in tears as the emotion is pouring out of the Spaniard in pit lane. 

14:12
Lap 6

Martin clipped the rear of Marc Marquez and crashed at turn four, as did Marquez who was violently launched from the top of his Honda bike. 

14:10

It's over! Martin is down and the title is heading the way of Bagnaia. 

14:08
Lap 4

Martin is still eighth and has Alex Marquez all over the rear of his Pramac Ducati. 

14:07

Huge mistake from Martin who has got it all wrong at turn one. He's down to eighth after getting caught up Bagnaia's slipstream. 

14:05

Martin is all over the back of Bagnaia as Miller moves up to third. 

14:03

Marco Bezzecchi has crashed out on lap one.

14:03

Bagnaia leads but Martin is right behind him. 

14:02

The formation lap is underway!

