2023 Valencia MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES

Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
Francesco Bagnaia starts on pole for the title showdown following a penalty for Maverick Vinales.
Jorge Martin's sprint win put him back into contention as just 14 points separate the two title contenders.
Di Giannantonio got very close on the last lap but could not find a way through and Zarco claimed third.
Bagnaia wins the Valencian MotoGP and is a back-to-back world champion. What a performance from the now two-time MotoGP champion.
Di Giannantonio is up to second!
Di Giannantonio looks like he could still win this. He's less than a second behind the top two.
Fabio Di Giannantonio is up to third and is really catching the top two.
The fight for victory looks to be down to Bagnaia and Zarco although Binder is closing in.
Bagnaia is now the leader but Zarco is still very close. Half a second splits the two riders.
Jack Miller is down! UNbelivable stuff as Miller crashes from the lead at turn ten.
Big contact between Binder and Alex Marquez as the KTM rider smashed into the Ducati rider at turn four.
Binder's gone off at turn ten and Miller now leads. Binder is down to sixth place.
Bagnaia is still third but Johann Zarco is not far behind.
Binder has not won all season in a grand prix but he's very much heading towards that as he leads Miller by over a second.
Enea Bastianini has crashed at turn one.
At the head of the field, it's now a KTM 1-2 as Brad Binder leads from Jack Miller.
Martin is in tears as the emotion is pouring out of the Spaniard in pit lane.
Martin clipped the rear of Marc Marquez and crashed at turn four, as did Marquez who was violently launched from the top of his Honda bike.
It's over! Martin is down and the title is heading the way of Bagnaia.
Martin is still eighth and has Alex Marquez all over the rear of his Pramac Ducati.
Huge mistake from Martin who has got it all wrong at turn one. He's down to eighth after getting caught up Bagnaia's slipstream.
Martin is all over the back of Bagnaia as Miller moves up to third.
Marco Bezzecchi has crashed out on lap one.
Bagnaia leads but Martin is right behind him.
The formation lap is underway!