Qatar MotoGP LIVE: Qualifying updates as Bezzecchi takes pole

The sprint is up at 4pm GMT.
We're going to take a bit of a breather before then, but keep checking this blog for all the latest news from the Qatar paddock.
The 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix continues on Saturday 7 November with qualifying and sprint action, as Marc Marquez nears his first chance to win the title.
The factory Ducati rider will set up his match point in the 2026 title battle for Sunday in today's sprint, depending on where he finishes relative to Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.
To win the title this year, Marquez has to outscore Martin by 30 points and Bezzecchi by eight points.
And that won't be easy, as both Aprilia riders looked quick after Friday practice, while Marquez isn't the only Ducati up at the sharp end in the Lusail desert.
Fabio Di Giannantonio brushed aside a 30hp deficit on his VR46 Ducati to lead the Friday times with a new lap record over Marquez, while Pecco Bagnaia eased into Q2 in fourth.
Based on race running in Practice, Marquez is predicting a tough battle, with the Ducati rider admitting that winning the title this weekend is "still far".
Martin's physical condition has vastly improved two weeks on from fracturing his wrist in a crash at Phillip Island. He was seventh on the times on Friday, but is expected to take a step forward, while he reckons he's not far from the podium.
The big scalp on Friday afternoon was KTM's Pedro Acosta, who failed to make it into the top 10 and will go through Q1 in qualifying today.
2026 Qatar MotoGP Saturday schedule
FP2 - 11am GMT
Qualifying - 11:40am GMT
Sprint - 4pm GMT
The sprint is up at 4pm GMT.
We're going to take a bit of a breather before then, but keep checking this blog for all the latest news from the Qatar paddock.
Marco Bezzecchi posts a new lap record to take pole in Qatar MotoGP qualifying.
It's pole for Marco Bezzecchi ahead of Marc Marquez!
Fabio Di Giannantonio completes the front row.
Jorge Martin is only 11th on the Aprilia has he clings onto his championship hopes.
Full report and results to follow.
The chequered flag is out.
Bezzecchi now crosses the line and posts a 1m50.028s to cement pole!
Bez is flying!
Marquez crosses the line and posts a 1m50.294s but stays second.
Bez is up in sector one now too.
Marquez is still up in sector two, but he is having to work hard here.
Marquez is up in sector one.
Marquez starts a flying lap to try and challenge Bez's time.
After a brief pause, the track is lively again with five minutes to go.
A replay of Binder's crash.
Fernandez is third on the Trackhouse Aprilia from Di Giannantonio, Acosta, Zarco, Bagnaia, Martin, Ogura, Bastianini, Aldeguer and Binder.
Seven minutes to go.
That was a special lap from Bez, who is 0.296s clear of Marquez. Over to you, Marc - what have you got?
Bezzecchi crosses the line and goes top with a 1m50.065s! What a response!
Bezzecchi is pushing hard on this lap. He's very close to Marquez's lap currently.
Acosta has gone up to second, but is 0.5s behind Marquez.
Marquez posts a new lap record of 1m50.361s to go fastest on his first flying lap!
That crash for Binder will help Acosta to maintain he record of beating his team-mates in every qualifying session in MotoGP.
Binder has crashed at Turn 1. He was trying to follow Marquez at the start of this lap. He's up and OK.
The pole battle is GO!
It was an Aprilia 1-2-3-4 at the end of FP2. But it's worth noting that Marquez on the Ducati did not use a new soft rear tyre.
These are you 12 riders fighting for pole in Q2: