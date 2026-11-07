Qatar MotoGP LIVE: Qualifying updates as Bezzecchi takes pole

KEY MOMENTS

Bezzecchi beats Marquez to crucial pole

Martin only 11th

Acosta and Aldeguer topped Q1

The 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix continues on Saturday 7 November with qualifying and sprint action, as Marc Marquez nears his first chance to win the title.

The factory Ducati rider will set up his match point in the 2026 title battle for Sunday in today's sprint, depending on where he finishes relative to Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

To win the title this year, Marquez has to outscore Martin by 30 points and Bezzecchi by eight points.

And that won't be easy, as both Aprilia riders looked quick after Friday practice, while Marquez isn't the only Ducati up at the sharp end in the Lusail desert.

Fabio Di Giannantonio brushed aside a 30hp deficit on his VR46 Ducati to lead the Friday times with a new lap record over Marquez, while Pecco Bagnaia eased into Q2 in fourth.

Based on race running in Practice, Marquez is predicting a tough battle, with the Ducati rider admitting that winning the title this weekend is "still far".

Martin's physical condition has vastly improved two weeks on from fracturing his wrist in a crash at Phillip Island. He was seventh on the times on Friday, but is expected to take a step forward, while he reckons he's not far from the podium.

The big scalp on Friday afternoon was KTM's Pedro Acosta, who failed to make it into the top 10 and will go through Q1 in qualifying today.

2026 Qatar MotoGP Saturday schedule

FP2 - 11am GMT

Qualifying - 11:40am GMT

Sprint - 4pm GMT