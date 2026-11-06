Welcome back to live coverage of today's practices from the Qatar MotoGP, where the PR session is just under an hour away.
Qatar MotoGP LIVE: Updates from Friday practice at Lusail
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Qatar MotoGP from the Lusail International Circuit near Doha.
Live updates of Friday's practice sessions from the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at the Lusail International Circuit, the only night race of the season. Practice is due to start at 19:00 local time after Marc Marquez topped FP1.
Key Moments
- Practice to start at 19:00 local time/16:00 GMT
- Marquez tops FP1 from Bezzecchi; Martin fifth in opening practice
- Acosta's bike stops on final lap of first practice
- Lap one crash for Mir replacement Dixon
Marc Marquez leads the MotoGP riders' standings coming into Qatar and as the most recent winner - both in Qatar, last year, and this season, last weekend in Malaysia. The Malaysia win gives the Spaniard a mathematical title chance in Qatar; he needs to take 30 points off Jorge Martin this weekend and eight off Marco Bezzecchi. The weekend started well for the Ducati rider, who was fastest in FP1.
Bezzecchi has never finished on a MotoGP podium at Qatar, or a grand prix podium for that matter. His best result in all classes came in 2021, when he was fourth in both Lusail races, while his best MotoGP result there is a ninth taken last year. Despite his subpar record at the Middle East venue, Bezzecchi was good in FP1, finishing second-fastest to Marquez.
For Martin, Qatar has been a good track in the past - he was on the podium for the first time in MotoGP there in 2021, and he was strong in 2024, too, finishing third at that year's opener. But he arrives here still suffering with the broken wrist he sustained in Phillip Island. He was passed fit for Qatar this morning, but did withdraw midway through the previous round in Malaysia. In any case, the weekend started much better for Martin in Doha than it did in Sepang - a solid fifth in FP1.
Raul Fernandez is also set to ride this weekend, although he still has the broken fingers from Indonesia. Similarly, Fermin Aldeguer is in Qatar for this race, but he hasn't raced since he broke bones in his hand, also in Indonesia.
Aldeguer's team-mate, Alex Marquez, is not present this weekend after he had surgery on his right shoulder following the Malaysia race. The Spaniard is replaced by Iker Lecuona at Gresini.
Joan Mir is also absent after his illness problems resurfaced during the race in Malaysia. He is replaced by Honda WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon, who crashed on his first lap of FP1, but finished just over three seconds off the pace.
None of the Yamaha riders are in Qatar after the company elected not to send its teams to the race due to the ongoing instability in the Middle East region.
Enea Bastianini is continuing to push for a change to MotoGP's test rules that he views as 'not fair' at the moment.
The Italian would like non-rookies who are changing brands to be able to ride at the Shakedown test in February.
Full story here.
Jorge Martin’s physical condition appears to be going in the right direction.
Marc Marquez led FP1 at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Bezzecchi, who trimmed the gap to 0.110s at the end. Di Giannantonio third, then Acosta.
Martin a solid fifth all things considered, but 0.7s off the top time.
Bagnaia sixth, then Fernandez, Marini, Morbidelli, and Zarco in the top-10.
Well this is an unwelcome flashback for Pedro Acosta, looks like his bike has stopped on his final lap. Could be running out of fuel, of course, but KTM's reliability has been a thing this year, of course.
Marquez with another late improvement, 1m52.278s extends his advantage out to 0.115s with a minute to go.
Acosta improves to third. He was not seeming too happy earlier on down in sixth, but it looks like he's figured some things out for this last run.
Riders heading out for their final runs now with seven minutes to go in this FP1. Sun beginning to set now in Qatar.
Everyone back in the pits now apart from Dixon, who was 6s off the pace a few minutes ago, but that gap is down to 3.5s now.
Another improvement from Martin - he's up to third and 0.6s behind Marquez. He seems to be doing one lap on, one lap off again, but his off-laps are still within 1.5s or so, so it does look much better than Sepang at the moment.
Bezzecchi improves again but stays second, 0.014s behind Marquez now. Bagnaia 0.6s back in third.
Marquez improves, he goes to the top by 0.153s over Bezzecchi.
Martin still fourth, just over a second off still having improved himself.
1m52.532s sees Bezzecchi increase his lead over Marquez to 0.2s.
Martin heading out for his second run. Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora just told MotoGP.com that Martin is feeling better than last week, especially in the direction changes.
Dixon back out on his spare bike. Bagnaia the only other rider on track at the moment.
Aside from the obvious Dixon blunder, it's been a decent start to the session for Honda: Moreira up in fourth and Marini in fifth after 15 minutes. Both over a second off the pace, admittedly - Bezzecchi and Marquez have almost half-a-second on Bagnaia in third, who has 0.9s over Martin in fourth.
Dixon back in the Honda garage and Crutchlow speaking to him - not sure exactly the content of the exchange but it's hardly going to be congratulatory.
Bezzecchi now to the top, a tenth ahead of Marquez. Bagnaia third, then Martin, albeit 1.3s off the pace.
Crash for Binder at turn seven, he's the second one to go down after Dixon's first-lap fall.
Very sandy out there, full roost from the bikes on the straight.
Ducati Lenovo 1-2 at the moment, Marquez ahead of Bagnaia. Bezzecchi third, then Acosta after eight minutes or so.
Big moment for Dixon through turn 11. Spun the rear up which set off a big oscillation through the long left hander there. Almost got hit by Ai Ogura as he back out of the throttle.
The he's lost the front tipping into turn 15. Rough start to life as a factory Honda MotoGP rider for the Brit.
Pit lane is open at Lusail and we are underway for FP1 at round 20 of the 2026 season.