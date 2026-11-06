Qatar MotoGP LIVE: Updates from Friday practice at Lusail

Live updates of Friday's practice sessions from the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at the Lusail International Circuit, the only night race of the season. Practice is due to start at 19:00 local time after Marc Marquez topped FP1.

Key Moments

Practice to start at 19:00 local time/16:00 GMT

Marquez tops FP1 from Bezzecchi; Martin fifth in opening practice

Acosta's bike stops on final lap of first practice

Lap one crash for Mir replacement Dixon

Marc Marquez leads the MotoGP riders' standings coming into Qatar and as the most recent winner - both in Qatar, last year, and this season, last weekend in Malaysia. The Malaysia win gives the Spaniard a mathematical title chance in Qatar; he needs to take 30 points off Jorge Martin this weekend and eight off Marco Bezzecchi. The weekend started well for the Ducati rider, who was fastest in FP1.

Bezzecchi has never finished on a MotoGP podium at Qatar, or a grand prix podium for that matter. His best result in all classes came in 2021, when he was fourth in both Lusail races, while his best MotoGP result there is a ninth taken last year. Despite his subpar record at the Middle East venue, Bezzecchi was good in FP1, finishing second-fastest to Marquez.

For Martin, Qatar has been a good track in the past - he was on the podium for the first time in MotoGP there in 2021, and he was strong in 2024, too, finishing third at that year's opener. But he arrives here still suffering with the broken wrist he sustained in Phillip Island. He was passed fit for Qatar this morning, but did withdraw midway through the previous round in Malaysia. In any case, the weekend started much better for Martin in Doha than it did in Sepang - a solid fifth in FP1.

Raul Fernandez is also set to ride this weekend, although he still has the broken fingers from Indonesia. Similarly, Fermin Aldeguer is in Qatar for this race, but he hasn't raced since he broke bones in his hand, also in Indonesia.

Aldeguer's team-mate, Alex Marquez, is not present this weekend after he had surgery on his right shoulder following the Malaysia race. The Spaniard is replaced by Iker Lecuona at Gresini.

Joan Mir is also absent after his illness problems resurfaced during the race in Malaysia. He is replaced by Honda WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon, who crashed on his first lap of FP1, but finished just over three seconds off the pace.

None of the Yamaha riders are in Qatar after the company elected not to send its teams to the race due to the ongoing instability in the Middle East region.