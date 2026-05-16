MotoGP Catalunya LIVE: Acosta on pole, Bezzecchi and Martin crash in qualifying

KEY MOMENTS

Sprint is at 2pm BST

Acosta on pole, Bezzecchi crashes

Bagnaia only 13th

Joan Mir led FP2, Zarco crashed

The 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, the sixth round of the season, continues on Saturday 16 May with qualifying and the sprint.

Pedro Acosta put KTM on top of the Friday practice for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona on Friday, ahead of defending winner Alex Marquez.

Brad Binder made it two RC16s in the top three, with Raul Fernandez the leading Aprilia rider in fourth and Johann Zarco top Honda in fifth.

But the big shock of the day was Jorge Martin. The French Grand Prix winner suffered a heavy crash in FP1, and looked off-colour on Friday afternoon in Practice.

A second fall late in the session left him outside of the top 10 and facing Q1 for the first time this season. It ends the French Grand Prix winner's 100% Q2 appearance record this year.

He will join Pecco Bagnaia - who was on pole at Le Mans - in Q1 on Saturday morning, as well as Ai Ogura - who was third in the French Grand Prix - who crashed in Practice.

The top two at the end of Q1 on Saturday morning will advance to Q2 and fight for pole position.

Qualifying will be followed by the sprint later on Saturday afternoon.

2026 Catalan MotoGP: Saturday schedule

FP2 - 9:10am BST - 9:40am BST

Q1 - 9:50am BST - 10:05am BST

Q2 - 10:15am BST - 10:30am BST

Sprint - 2pm BST