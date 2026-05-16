MotoGP Catalunya LIVE: Acosta on pole, Bezzecchi and Martin crash in qualifying

Pedro Acosta will hold onto a second career MotoGP pole! He heads Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez.
Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi is 12th after his crash. Jorge Martin will start ninth.
The 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, the sixth round of the season, continues on Saturday 16 May with qualifying and the sprint.
Pedro Acosta put KTM on top of the Friday practice for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona on Friday, ahead of defending winner Alex Marquez.
Brad Binder made it two RC16s in the top three, with Raul Fernandez the leading Aprilia rider in fourth and Johann Zarco top Honda in fifth.
But the big shock of the day was Jorge Martin. The French Grand Prix winner suffered a heavy crash in FP1, and looked off-colour on Friday afternoon in Practice.
A second fall late in the session left him outside of the top 10 and facing Q1 for the first time this season. It ends the French Grand Prix winner's 100% Q2 appearance record this year.
He will join Pecco Bagnaia - who was on pole at Le Mans - in Q1 on Saturday morning, as well as Ai Ogura - who was third in the French Grand Prix - who crashed in Practice.
The top two at the end of Q1 on Saturday morning will advance to Q2 and fight for pole position.
Qualifying will be followed by the sprint later on Saturday afternoon.
FP2 - 9:10am BST - 9:40am BST
Q1 - 9:50am BST - 10:05am BST
Q2 - 10:15am BST - 10:30am BST
Sprint - 2pm BST
Pedro Acosta gets his second career MotoGP pole in Barcelona MotoGP qualifying
Pedro Acosta will hold onto a second career MotoGP pole! He heads Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez.
Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi is 12th after his crash. Jorge Martin will start ninth.
Chequered flag is out.
Acosta improves to a 1m38.068s as Morbidelli goes to second!
Quartararo improves to fifth, which knocks Bez down to ninth.
Bezzecchi has gone down at Turn 2! The championship leader will be eighth at best.
This is getting silly on the outlap as they all slow looking for position.
Six minutes to go and the track has come alive again. Has anyone got anything for Pedro Acosta?
Martin is 2.1s off the pace right now. Got to wonder how much his confidence has been knocked by that Q1 crash.
Disappointing start to this session for championship leader Bezzecchi. He's only eighth and 0.667s off the best pace.
Standings:
Acosta improves to a 1m38.118s ahead of Alex Marquez, 0.224s splitting them.
Raul Fernandez is now onto the front row.
Acosta leads Di Giannantonio by 0.362s at this stage. Binder in third. That KTM is quick over a single lap.
First laps on the board and Acosta leads the way with a 1m38.397s.
The pole shootout is GO!
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
Bagnaia was just 0.051s outside of a Q2 place, but that is hugely disappointing on a weekend where the factory Ducati team is missing Marc Marquez.
A replay of Martin's crash. It went really early.
Chequered flag is out.
Morbidelli leads Q1 with a 1m38.550s from Martin, despite his crash.
Bagnaia will start 13th, after pulling Morbidelli to his best lap.
Bastianini, Aldeguer, Marini, Vinales, Ogura, Rins, Moreira, A.Fernandez and Razgatlioglu complete the grid.
Morbidelli goes fastest with a 1m38.550s, which pushes Martin to second.
Bagnaia is out of qualifying!
Aldeguer has now gone down, again at Turn 5. That's three riders down there now.
Morbidelli faces a nervous wait. He was knocked down to second, but Morbidelli's session-topping lap was cancelled for exceeding track limits.
Jorge Martin has crashed again!
Martin, meanwhile, sets the best time of the weekend with a 1m38.701s, though he's only 0.096s clear of Bastianini.