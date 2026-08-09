2.8s for Fernandez as he heads onto the last lap. Main battle is for P3 between Bezzecchi and Marquez - nothing between them but Marquez can't find a way through yet.
Silverstone MotoGP LIVE: Reaction from the British GP after dominant Fernandez win
Live coverage of the race from the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP, with Jorge Martin starting from pole position.
Live updates from the Sunday race at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP as Jorge Martin looks to double up from pole position this weekend. The race is due to start at 13:00 local time.
Key Moments
- Fernandez wins British GP from Martin, Bezzecchi as Ogura crashes out
- Bezzecchi drops behind Martin
- Fernandez leads at the start as Martin drops back
- Race to start at 13:00 local time
Jorge Martin starts from pole position for today's 20-lap British Grand Prix. The Spaniard converted that to victory yesterday, his first Sprint win since Le Mans, where he also won his only grand prix of the season a day later. He urged caution, though, after the race, feeling that the improvements he has found at Silverstone will need to be reconfirmed at future races.
Martin's team-mate, Marco Bezzecchi, struggled physically in the Sprint but finished on the podium in third. He was doubtful afterwards, though, of his potential to repeat that over 20 laps today.
Ai Ogura finished between the two factory Aprilias in second, and behind the Aprilias was Alex Marquez, a unique rider among the Ducati contingent as he suffered relatively little with rear tyre wear in the second half of the Sprint. Marquez said afterwards that he was able to manage the tyre better than the others at the end of the race because he had already experienced the extreme degradation in practice. However, he feels it will be "impossible" to fight with the Aprilias on Sunday.
Reigning champion Marc Marquez was one of the riders who suffered the most with tyre wear, falling from third to ninth in the closing laps as he ran into grip issues he felt he hadn't experienced before.
Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia didn't fair any better, finishing 17th and saying afterwards he couldn't even get his knee down because of the lack of grip.
There was a similar feeling for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who suggested afterwards that his grip was so poor at the end that there may have been a problem on his bike.
Only 16 of 23 riders finished today's 20-lap British Grand Prix, making the Silverstone race one of the most attritional of the season, something which has multiple causes.
Full story here.
Alex Marquez thinks he could've been second in today's British GP without the mistake he made at turn one after he'd past Marco Bezzecchi, an error he described afterwards as "unacceptable".
Full story here.
Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP
Ducati is now MotoGP's "second power", according to Fabio Di Giannantonio, the Italian speaking after Aprilia's domination of today's British Grand Prix, which also exaggerated some of the weaknesses of the Desmosedici, the VR46 rider feels.
Full story here.
“We don't know what to do” - Pecco Bagnaia at a loss after Silverstone MotoGP crash
Ai Ogura says a rider error was the cause of his crash out of the Silverstone MotoGP today.
The Japanese rider had already lost ground at the start, which he thinks already cost him a podium at the first corner.
Full story here.
Pedro Acosta says his strong British MotoGP result came after a tough talk with KTM.
Pedro Acosta asked “uncomfortable questions” of KTM before British MotoGP
“I don't really care” - Jorge Martin deflects MotoGP title lead pressure
Marc Marquez concedes “not possible to fight” in Silverstone MotoGP
Raul Fernandez became the 12th different winner in 12 British GPs at Silverstone.
Report ⬇️
Raul Fernandez cruises to Silverstone MotoGP win, Marc Marquez seventh
It's victory for Raul Fernandez at Silverstone and a dominant one at that.
Martin second, Bezzecchi holds on for third over Alex Marquez. Di Giannantonio caught Acosta for fifth at the end, but couldn't get it done. Marc Marquez takes seventh ahead of Binder, Marini, Moreira.
And Di Giannantonio finds his way through on Marquez for sixth at turn three after Marquez was wide at turn one and had a rear slide in turn two.
Di Giannantonio has caught Marc Marquez for sixth. Martin now 3.1s behind Fernandez with three to go.
Alex Marquez now all over Bezzecchi for second again as Martin gets the gap down to 3.3s at the front.
Looks like Alex Marquez's tyre is quite fine - he just set his personal best lap at a 1m58.6s and is back within 0.7s of Bezzecchi with five laps to go.
Better lap for Fernandez on lap 13, back into the 1m58s and his lead back up to four seconds.
Alex Marquez back up to fourth at turn 15 on lap 12. He's about a second behind Bezzecchi.
Martin was 0.6s faster than Fernandez that lap, this could be on for the win if Fernandez's tyre is giving up.
Looks like Marquez is out of tyre, is why he's dropped back. He lost the rear entering turn one which cost him the position to Acosta, but he is trying to attack back.
Alex Marquez had passed Bezzecchi for second, but has ow dropped behind Acosta to fifth, unsure why.
Also, Ogura crashed out at the end of lap 10.
Martin up to second at turn three on lap nine, passing Bezzecchi on the inside. Looks like Alex Marquez will be able to follow him through fairly soon.
Fernandez has 4.3 seconds over Martin as we near half distance.
Bagnaia has crashed out at turn seven, the same place he fell in 2025. He was not in the points.
Martin almost back with Bezzecchi now. Alex Marquez was also faster than the Italian on the last lap, and is 1.5 seconds behind, 0.9s behind Martin.