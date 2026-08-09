Silverstone MotoGP LIVE: Reaction from the British GP after dominant Fernandez win

Live updates from the Sunday race at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP as Jorge Martin looks to double up from pole position this weekend. The race is due to start at 13:00 local time.

Key Moments

Fernandez wins British GP from Martin, Bezzecchi as Ogura crashes out

Bezzecchi drops behind Martin

Fernandez leads at the start as Martin drops back

Race to start at 13:00 local time

Jorge Martin starts from pole position for today's 20-lap British Grand Prix. The Spaniard converted that to victory yesterday, his first Sprint win since Le Mans, where he also won his only grand prix of the season a day later. He urged caution, though, after the race, feeling that the improvements he has found at Silverstone will need to be reconfirmed at future races.

Martin's team-mate, Marco Bezzecchi, struggled physically in the Sprint but finished on the podium in third. He was doubtful afterwards, though, of his potential to repeat that over 20 laps today.

Ai Ogura finished between the two factory Aprilias in second, and behind the Aprilias was Alex Marquez, a unique rider among the Ducati contingent as he suffered relatively little with rear tyre wear in the second half of the Sprint. Marquez said afterwards that he was able to manage the tyre better than the others at the end of the race because he had already experienced the extreme degradation in practice. However, he feels it will be "impossible" to fight with the Aprilias on Sunday.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez was one of the riders who suffered the most with tyre wear, falling from third to ninth in the closing laps as he ran into grip issues he felt he hadn't experienced before.

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia didn't fair any better, finishing 17th and saying afterwards he couldn't even get his knee down because of the lack of grip.

There was a similar feeling for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who suggested afterwards that his grip was so poor at the end that there may have been a problem on his bike.