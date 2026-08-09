Jorge Martin leads 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin leads 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
LIVE

Silverstone MotoGP LIVE: Reaction from the British GP after dominant Fernandez win

Live coverage of the race from the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP, with Jorge Martin starting from pole position.

Live updates from the Sunday race at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP as Jorge Martin looks to double up from pole position this weekend. The race is due to start at 13:00 local time.

Key Moments

  • Fernandez wins British GP from Martin, Bezzecchi as Ogura crashes out
  • Bezzecchi drops behind Martin
  • Fernandez leads at the start as Martin drops back
  • Race to start at 13:00 local time

Jorge Martin starts from pole position for today's 20-lap British Grand Prix. The Spaniard converted that to victory yesterday, his first Sprint win since Le Mans, where he also won his only grand prix of the season a day later. He urged caution, though, after the race, feeling that the improvements he has found at Silverstone will need to be reconfirmed at future races.

Martin's team-mate, Marco Bezzecchi, struggled physically in the Sprint but finished on the podium in third. He was doubtful afterwards, though, of his potential to repeat that over 20 laps today.

Ai Ogura finished between the two factory Aprilias in second, and behind the Aprilias was Alex Marquez, a unique rider among the Ducati contingent as he suffered relatively little with rear tyre wear in the second half of the Sprint. Marquez said afterwards that he was able to manage the tyre better than the others at the end of the race because he had already experienced the extreme degradation in practice. However, he feels it will be "impossible" to fight with the Aprilias on Sunday.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez was one of the riders who suffered the most with tyre wear, falling from third to ninth in the closing laps as he ran into grip issues he felt he hadn't experienced before.

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia didn't fair any better, finishing 17th and saying afterwards he couldn't even get his knee down because of the lack of grip.

There was a similar feeling for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who suggested afterwards that his grip was so poor at the end that there may have been a problem on his bike.

09 Aug 2026
18:28
Why were there so many crashes in Silverstone MotoGP race?

Only 16 of 23 riders finished today's 20-lap British Grand Prix, making the Silverstone race one of the most attritional of the season, something which has multiple causes.

Full story here.

Joan Mir rides past Iker Lecuona's parked bike at Silverstone MotoGP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir rides past Iker Lecuona's parked bike at Silverstone MotoGP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
17:44
"Unacceptable" error cost Alex Marquez Silverstone podium

Alex Marquez thinks he could've been second in today's British GP without the mistake he made at turn one after he'd past Marco Bezzecchi, an error he described afterwards as "unacceptable".

Full story here.

Alex Marquez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
17:04
Penalty for Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
16:52
Di Giannantonio: Ducati now MotoGP's "second power"

Ducati is now MotoGP's "second power", according to Fabio Di Giannantonio, the Italian speaking after Aprilia's domination of today's British Grand Prix, which also exaggerated some of the weaknesses of the Desmosedici, the VR46 rider feels.

Full story here.

Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
16:35
Pecco Bagnaia's Silverstone MotoGP ends in a strange crash from 15th place

“We don't know what to do” - Pecco Bagnaia at a loss after Silverstone MotoGP crash

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
16:15
Ogura reveals crash cause

Ai Ogura says a rider error was the cause of his crash out of the Silverstone MotoGP today.

The Japanese rider had already lost ground at the start, which he thinks already cost him a podium at the first corner.

Full story here.

Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
© Tony Goldsmith
16:10
Pedro Acosta asked “uncomfortable questions” of KTM before British MotoGP

Pedro Acosta says his strong British MotoGP result came after a tough talk with KTM.

Pedro Acosta asked “uncomfortable questions” of KTM before British MotoGP

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

 


 

16:02
Jorge Martin doubled his MotoGP title lead at Silverstone

“I don't really care” - Jorge Martin deflects MotoGP title lead pressure

Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
15:09
Marc Marquez finishes as third best Ducati rider

Marc Marquez concedes “not possible to fight” in Silverstone MotoGP

Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
14:08
Silverstone MotoGP: Points

Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
13:57
Raul Fernandez became the 12th different winner in 12 British GPs at Silverstone

Raul Fernandez became the 12th different winner in 12 British GPs at Silverstone.

Report ⬇️

Raul Fernandez cruises to Silverstone MotoGP win, Marc Marquez seventh

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

 

13:47
Silverstone MotoGP: Race Results

British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results

Start, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Start, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
13:43
Raul Fernandez wins British MotoGP

It's victory for Raul Fernandez at Silverstone and a dominant one at that. 

Martin second, Bezzecchi holds on for third over Alex Marquez. Di Giannantonio caught Acosta for fifth at the end, but couldn't get it done. Marc Marquez takes seventh ahead of Binder, Marini, Moreira.

13:40
Lap 19/20

2.8s for Fernandez as he heads onto the last lap. Main battle is for P3 between Bezzecchi and Marquez - nothing between them but Marquez can't find a way through yet.

13:38

And Di Giannantonio finds his way through on Marquez for sixth at turn three after Marquez was wide at turn one and had a rear slide in turn two.

13:37

Di Giannantonio has caught Marc Marquez for sixth. Martin now 3.1s behind Fernandez with three to go.

13:34

Alex Marquez now all over Bezzecchi for second again as Martin gets the gap down to 3.3s at the front.

13:32
Lap 15/20

Looks like Alex Marquez's tyre is quite fine - he just set his personal best lap at a 1m58.6s and is back within 0.7s of Bezzecchi with five laps to go.

13:29

Better lap for Fernandez on lap 13, back into the 1m58s and his lead back up to four seconds.

13:27

Alex Marquez back up to fourth at turn 15 on lap 12. He's about a second behind Bezzecchi.

Martin was 0.6s faster than Fernandez that lap, this could be on for the win if Fernandez's tyre is giving up.

13:23

Looks like Marquez is out of tyre, is why he's dropped back. He lost the rear entering turn one which cost him the position to Acosta, but he is trying to attack back.

13:22

Alex Marquez had passed Bezzecchi for second, but has ow dropped behind Acosta to fifth, unsure why.

Also, Ogura crashed out at the end of lap 10.

13:19
Martin P2

Martin up to second at turn three on lap nine, passing Bezzecchi on the inside. Looks like Alex Marquez will be able to follow him through fairly soon.

Fernandez has 4.3 seconds over Martin as we near half distance.

13:18

Bagnaia has crashed out at turn seven, the same place he fell in 2025. He was not in the points.

13:18

Martin almost back with Bezzecchi now. Alex Marquez was also faster than the Italian on the last lap, and is 1.5 seconds behind, 0.9s behind Martin.

Don't miss the latest MotoGp talking points