MotoGP Japan LIVE: Final practice from Motegi

Live coverage of FP2, Qualifying and the Sprint race from the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Saturday MotoGP schedule:

10:10am (local) / 2:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local) / 2:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local) / 7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Jorge Martin holds a 12-point MotoGP title lead over Marc Marquez heading into Saturday at the Japanese MotoGP.

The pair have broken clear of Bezzecchi’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who starts this weekend 42 points from the top, while Pedro Acosta climbed to fourth in the world championship with a well-deserved maiden victory at the Red Bull Ring.

Acosta also has a strong record at Motegi, leading in his rookie season, standing on the Sprint podium last year and being a frontrunner until a mistake in the grand prix.

Winner of both of last year’s Motegi races, from pole position, was Pecco Bagnaia… could he pull off some Motegi magic once again?

Maverick Vinales is back for Tech3, and Somkiat Chantra makes a surprise return at HRC.

However, Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami has been forced to abandon a wildcard entry after being injured on the out-lap of Friday's damp FP1 at his home event.

A resurfaced Motegi means a revised Michelin tyre allocation for this weekend’s Japanese MotoGP - including the reinforced rear construction that troubled Ducati in Austria.