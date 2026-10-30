Jorge Martin can't put his own gloves on due to the injury, but once ready, he walks to the end of the garage, stretches, and climbs on his RS-GP.
Sepang MotoGP LIVE: Friday practice updates as Jorge Martin returns
Live Friday practice updates for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
Live coverage of FP1 and Practice from the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
Key Moments:
- Jorge Martin rides with a broken wrist in FP1.
Friday’s MotoGP schedule:
10:45am (local) / 2:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local )/ 7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice
Marc Marquez arrives at Sepang holding the world championship lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.
Martin lost the world championship lead and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory in last Saturday’s Phillip Island.
That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was saved from any further loss of points when the race was cancelled due to a lack of visibility for the medical helicopter.
Martin has been passed fit to return in today's FP1, but - like Raul Fernandez - will be reviewed after the session.
Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi will start the Sepang event 50 points from the top, but the RS-GPs could face a tough challenge against the Ducatis this weekend.
Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.
Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six on the final day of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.
Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.
FP1 is officially underway, and Martin heads out for his first Sepang lap since fracturing the scaphoid bone in his left wrist at the 2025 pre-season test.
Jorge Martin looks up at the TV screen and winces as he sees a replay of his Phillip Island Sprint accident.
A big crowd of photographers is gathered outside the Aprilia garage as Jorge Martin prepares for FP1.
Moto2 ends with 2027 Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Izan Guevara fastest.
MotoGP FP1 next.
There's a big difference in past success for Ducati and Aprilia at Sepang.
Ducati has won nine Malaysian MotoGPs, including the last four in a row and all three Sepang sprints.
Aprilia's best Malaysian MotoGP result is seventh place.
Last year's grand prix winner Alex Marquez also led this year's pre-season test, although Marco Bezzecchi set the second fastest lap time on the final day.
Martin missed the February test due to recent surgery and hasn't been on track at Sepang since being injured at the 2025 pre-season test.
Four rounds and a maximum of 148 points are still up for grabs, meaning seven riders remain in mathematical contention.
However, Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin have a clear gap over Marco Bezzecchi, who is in turn comfortably ahead of the group currently fighting for fourth.
Good news for Manuel Gonzalez, who is now walking away without assistance.
Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez has suffered a fast fall at turn 6 in the closing stages of opening practice.
Gonzalez is being helped away by marshals, who are preparing a stretcher.
Meanwhile, title rival Izan Guevara goes fastest.
Michelin has brought a third rear tyre option this weekend, planned around a resurfacing of the Sepang track.
That resurfacing didn't take place, but Michelin has still decided to bring the 'new' medium-compound rear.
Last year's soft rear - used by all riders in the Sprint and grand prix - remains, with last year's previously unpopular medium now becoming the 'hard' for this weekend.
The new medium is symmetric, meaning the same rubber on both sides, while the soft and hard options have harder compound rubber on the right.
Soft and medium tyres are available at the front.
Riders are expecting low grip conditions, with some suspecting the recent F1 race will have taken its toll on the surface.
A big FP1 coming up for Jorge Martin, who will ride for the first time since his wrist fracture at Phillip Island last Saturday.
Martin, currently ten points behind Marc Marquez in the world championship, will have his fitness reviewed again after this morning's session to decide if he can continue.
"I was close to taking the helicopter and flying it [myself]!" Marc Marquez speaks to TNT Sports on Thursday...
Weather forecasts currently predict that it'll be dry for the rest of today and Saturday morning, but with thunderstorms a risk for tomorrow's Sprint.
However, the weather can change quickly at Sepang!
Good morning! The Moto2 class are just about to start their opening practice at Sepang, with bright sunshine drying some remaining damp patches.
MotoGP FP1 starts in an hour.