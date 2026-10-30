Sepang MotoGP LIVE: Friday practice updates as Jorge Martin returns

Live coverage of FP1 and Practice from the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Key Moments:

Jorge Martin rides with a broken wrist in FP1.

Friday’s MotoGP schedule:

10:45am (local) / 2:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local )/ 7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Marc Marquez arrives at Sepang holding the world championship lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.

Martin lost the world championship lead and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory in last Saturday’s Phillip Island.

That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was saved from any further loss of points when the race was cancelled due to a lack of visibility for the medical helicopter.

Martin has been passed fit to return in today's FP1, but - like Raul Fernandez - will be reviewed after the session.

Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi will start the Sepang event 50 points from the top, but the RS-GPs could face a tough challenge against the Ducatis this weekend.

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six on the final day of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.