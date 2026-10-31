Sepang MotoGP LIVE: Qualifying updates from Malaysia

Live coverage of Saturday's final practice, qualifying and Sprint race from the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Saturday's MotoGP schedule:

10:10am (local) / 2:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local) / 2:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local) / 7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Marc Marquez starts Saturday at Sepang holding the world championship lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.

Martin lost the world championship lead and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory at last Saturday’s Phillip Island.

That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was saved from any further loss of points when the race was cancelled.

Martin was cleared to return on Friday, then declared "fit to race" after the opening session. However, Martin then pulled out of afternoon practice after just a few laps to rest his wrist ahead of Saturday.

Raul Fernandez is already ruled out after struggling with his finger fracture in FP1.

Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heads into today's Sprint 50 points from the top, and could be Aprilia's best chance against the Ducatis, which have a formidable Sepang record.

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six on the final day of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.