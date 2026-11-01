Sepang MotoGP LIVE: Race updates as Alex Marquez starts from pole

Live coverage of the Malaysian MotoGP race at Sepang.

Key Moments:

All riders on soft tyres, front and rear.

Marc Marquez needs 1st or 2nd today to have a title chance in Qatar.

Malaysian MotoGP Race Start Time:

3:00pm (local) / 7:00am (UK)

Marc Marquez starts Sunday at Sepang with a 19-point lead over absent title rival Jorge Martin, who withdrew from the event after trying to ride a week after breaking his wrist at Phillip Island.

Marquez claimed a runner-up finish behind KTM's Pedro Acosta in Saturday's damp Sprint race, but a top two finish in today's Grand Prix would give Marquez a title chance next weekend in Qatar.

Pole qualifier Alex Marquez will be out to make amends after crashing from the Sprint lead, while Aprilia will be looking to Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura to limit the damage in both the riders' and constructors' title battle.

Bezzecchi finished third in the Sprint, while Trackhouse rider Ogura led the most race laps before being shuffled to fourth.

Rain?

After narrowly dodging a deluge in the Sprint, weather forecasts warn of possible thunderstorms during the Grand Prix.