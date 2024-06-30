Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Dutch MotoGP at Assen: As it happened

Recap the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results

30 Jun 2024
14:02
13:44
13:43
Bagnaia does it!

Bagnaia wins from Martin, Bastianini, M. Marquez, Vinales and Di Giannantonio.

13:42
Last lap

Pedro Acosta is down on the final lap at turn seven.

13:41
Last lap

Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini is the provisional podium. But will it change?

13:40
2 laps to go

Bagnaia is in complete control as he leads by over two seconds. 

13:34
6 laps to go

Bastianini pushes Marc Marquez off at turn one and gains P4 as a result. 

13:31
8 laps to go

Mistake from Di Giannantonio which allows Vinales to gain third ahead of Marquez. 

13:26
11 laps to go

Bagnaia is continuing to build his leads - 1.8 seconds separate the two leaders. Di Giannantonio still has Marc Marquez very close behind him in the battle for third. 

13:19
16 laps to go

Bagnaia leads from Martin, Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, Vinales, Acosta, Bastianini, Binder, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez.

13:14
Lap 8 of 26

Martin is not giving up on this just yet as the gap remains around one second. 

13:13
Lap 7 of 26

Joan Mir is out following yet another crash for the 2020 world champion. 

13:08
Lap 4 of 26

Marco Bezzecchi has crashed at turn five. What a disaster for the Sprint winner at Assen last season. 

13:06
Lap 3 of 26

Bagnaia is already a second clear of Martin and Marquez, who got through on Vinales at turn five.

13:03
Martin to second

Martin takes P2 away from Vinales with Marc Marquez up to fourth place. 

13:03

Huge crash for Alex Rins at turn one, Bagnaia leads from Vinales and Martin. 

13:02
Lights out!

Five lights are out as Bagnaia leads away from pole position. 

13:00
Formation lap is underway

Riders are underway with the formation lap at Assen.

12:42

Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole ahead of Maverick Vinales and Alex Marquez.

12:32

Good afternoon and welcome to the Dutch MotoGP at Assen. Lights out is just 30 minutes away. 