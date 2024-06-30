Bagnaia wins from Martin, Bastianini, M. Marquez, Vinales and Di Giannantonio.
Dutch MotoGP at Assen: As it happened
Recap the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
Pedro Acosta is down on the final lap at turn seven.
Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini is the provisional podium. But will it change?
Bagnaia is in complete control as he leads by over two seconds.
Bastianini pushes Marc Marquez off at turn one and gains P4 as a result.
Mistake from Di Giannantonio which allows Vinales to gain third ahead of Marquez.
Bagnaia is continuing to build his leads - 1.8 seconds separate the two leaders. Di Giannantonio still has Marc Marquez very close behind him in the battle for third.
Bagnaia leads from Martin, Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, Vinales, Acosta, Bastianini, Binder, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez.
Martin is not giving up on this just yet as the gap remains around one second.
Joan Mir is out following yet another crash for the 2020 world champion.
Marco Bezzecchi has crashed at turn five. What a disaster for the Sprint winner at Assen last season.
Bagnaia is already a second clear of Martin and Marquez, who got through on Vinales at turn five.
Martin takes P2 away from Vinales with Marc Marquez up to fourth place.
Huge crash for Alex Rins at turn one, Bagnaia leads from Vinales and Martin.
Five lights are out as Bagnaia leads away from pole position.
Riders are underway with the formation lap at Assen.
Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole ahead of Maverick Vinales and Alex Marquez.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Dutch MotoGP at Assen. Lights out is just 30 minutes away.