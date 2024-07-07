Jorge Martin
German MotoGP at Sachsenring as it happened

Recap the German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results

07 Jul 2024
14:11
13:44
13:44
Bagnaia wins!

Bagnaia wins the German MotoGP ahead of Marc and Alex Marquez. What a result for the Gresini duo, and of course, for Bagnaia who wins his fourth grand prix in a succession.

13:41
Martin has crashed!

Martin is down at the first corner! What a huge mistake!

13:40
2 laps to go

Marc Marquez is quickly catching Alex for third. 

13:37
5 laps to go

Marquez is through on Morbidelli finally!

13:31
Lap 22 of 30

Contact between Morbidelli and Marc Marquez as the latter nearly highsides.

13:26
Lap 18 of 30

Alex Marquez is up to third as Marquez latches onto the rear of Morbidelli as well.

13:23
Lap 16 of 30

Bagnaia is charging again as he comes through on Morbidelli for second.

Marc Marquez is doing the same as he gets through on Oliveira for fifth.

13:20
Lap 14 of 30

Morbidelli is catching Martin for the race lead. Only three tenths split the two Ducati riders. 

13:17
Lap 11 of 30

Bagnaia has dropped into the clutches of Alex Marquez now who is lining up a pass. 

13:14
Morbidelli into second

Bagnaia is dropped to third as Morbidelli comes through at turn one. 

13:12
Huge moment for Vinales

Vinales is out of contention after going through the gravel at turn seven.

13:11
Lap 7 of 30

What a move from Martin at turn one. He leads once again!

13:10
Lap 6 of 30

Marc Marquez is up to seventh place after a move on Raul Fernandez.

Bagnaia still leads from Martin and Morbidelli. 

13:07

Morbidelli is up to third and is all over his team-mate who is still right with Bagnaia. 

13:05
Lap 2 of 30

Bagnaia leads after a brilliant move at the final corner. 

13:04
Martin from Bagnaia and Oliveira

Martin leads at the end of lap one.

13:02
Five lights go out!

It's lights out at the German MotoGP.

13:00
It's nearly time

The formation lap is underway!

12:39

Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

12:33

Good afternoon and welcome to the German MotoGP at Sachsenring. Race start is at 13:00 UK time. 