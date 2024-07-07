German MotoGP at Sachsenring as it happened
Recap the German MotoGP at Sachsenring.
Bagnaia wins the German MotoGP ahead of Marc and Alex Marquez. What a result for the Gresini duo, and of course, for Bagnaia who wins his fourth grand prix in a succession.
Martin is down at the first corner! What a huge mistake!
Marc Marquez is quickly catching Alex for third.
Marquez is through on Morbidelli finally!
Contact between Morbidelli and Marc Marquez as the latter nearly highsides.
Alex Marquez is up to third as Marquez latches onto the rear of Morbidelli as well.
Bagnaia is charging again as he comes through on Morbidelli for second.
Marc Marquez is doing the same as he gets through on Oliveira for fifth.
Morbidelli is catching Martin for the race lead. Only three tenths split the two Ducati riders.
Bagnaia has dropped into the clutches of Alex Marquez now who is lining up a pass.
Bagnaia is dropped to third as Morbidelli comes through at turn one.
Vinales is out of contention after going through the gravel at turn seven.
What a move from Martin at turn one. He leads once again!
Marc Marquez is up to seventh place after a move on Raul Fernandez.
Bagnaia still leads from Martin and Morbidelli.
Morbidelli is up to third and is all over his team-mate who is still right with Bagnaia.
Bagnaia leads after a brilliant move at the final corner.
Martin leads at the end of lap one.
It's lights out at the German MotoGP.
The formation lap is underway!
Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
Good afternoon and welcome to the German MotoGP at Sachsenring. Race start is at 13:00 UK time.