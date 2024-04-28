Marc Marquez, Raul
Spanish MotoGP at Jerez as it happened

Recap the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez

2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Race Results

28 Apr 2024
13:57
13:44
Bagnaia wins at Jerez

Bagnaia has taken victory ahead of Marquez and Bezzecchi. What a battle but it's Bagnaia who comes out victorious. 

13:42
Last lap

Bagnaia leads by half a second. 

13:40
Two laps to go

Bagnaia is beginning to pull away again!

13:38

Marquez goes for it again at turn nine but Bagnaia goes through again. 

13:37
Lap 22 of 25

CONTACT! Bagnaia touches Marquez but they are both upright and still fighting for the lead.

13:35
Lap 21 of 25

Here he comes. Marquez is all over Bagnaia!

13:34
Lap 20 of 25

Fastest lap again from Marquez and the gap is under half a second.

13:32

Morbidelli and Miller are down. Morbidelli hit Miller going through turn five.

13:31
Lap 18 of 25

Bagnaia responds with a new fastest lap.

13:29
10 laps to go

It is game on at the front, Marquez has taken another three tenths out of Bagnaia. The eight-time world champion is on the move.

13:25
Lap 14 of 25

Marquez has already eaten into Bagnaia's lead by a couple of tenths. 

13:25
Lap 14 of 25

Marc Marquez is through on Bezzecchi for second as Bagnaia increases his lead to over a second. 

13:20
Lap 11 of 25

Martin is down! Incredible scenes as Martin loses the front-end of his Ducati at turn six. 

13:19
Lap 10 of 25

Aleix Espargaro is out and he's taken Johann Zarco down with him. 

13:17
Lap 9 of 25

Martin and Bagnaia are beginning to drop Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez. 

13:11
Lap 5 of 25

Pedro Acosta is still outside the points after contact on the opening lap with Johann Zarco saw him lost several positions.

13:10
Lap 5 of 25

Bezzecchi is through on Marc Marquez for third. Bagnaia is applying big pressure on Martin for the lead.

13:06

Bagnaia runs wide at the final corner which allows Martin to take over top spot. 

13:05
Lap 2 of 25

Bagnaia leads! The reigning world champion means serious business!

13:04

What a move by Bagnaia at turn six. He swoops around the outside of Martin and Bezzecchi.

13:03
Lap 1 of 25

Marc Marquez leads ahead of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

13:02

And it's lights out at the Spanish MotoGP!

13:00

The formation lap is underway at Jerez.

12:46

The weather has remained dry so far and the grand prix should continue in that theme. 