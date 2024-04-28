Spanish MotoGP at Jerez as it happened
Recap the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez
Bagnaia has taken victory ahead of Marquez and Bezzecchi. What a battle but it's Bagnaia who comes out victorious.
Bagnaia leads by half a second.
Bagnaia is beginning to pull away again!
Marquez goes for it again at turn nine but Bagnaia goes through again.
CONTACT! Bagnaia touches Marquez but they are both upright and still fighting for the lead.
Here he comes. Marquez is all over Bagnaia!
Fastest lap again from Marquez and the gap is under half a second.
Morbidelli and Miller are down. Morbidelli hit Miller going through turn five.
Bagnaia responds with a new fastest lap.
It is game on at the front, Marquez has taken another three tenths out of Bagnaia. The eight-time world champion is on the move.
Marquez has already eaten into Bagnaia's lead by a couple of tenths.
Marc Marquez is through on Bezzecchi for second as Bagnaia increases his lead to over a second.
Martin is down! Incredible scenes as Martin loses the front-end of his Ducati at turn six.
Aleix Espargaro is out and he's taken Johann Zarco down with him.
Martin and Bagnaia are beginning to drop Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez.
Pedro Acosta is still outside the points after contact on the opening lap with Johann Zarco saw him lost several positions.
Bezzecchi is through on Marc Marquez for third. Bagnaia is applying big pressure on Martin for the lead.
Bagnaia runs wide at the final corner which allows Martin to take over top spot.
Bagnaia leads! The reigning world champion means serious business!
What a move by Bagnaia at turn six. He swoops around the outside of Martin and Bezzecchi.
Marc Marquez leads ahead of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.
And it's lights out at the Spanish MotoGP!
The formation lap is underway at Jerez.
The weather has remained dry so far and the grand prix should continue in that theme.