MotoGP announces plans for future race in Saudi Arabia

No timetable was given for the proposed Saudi MotoGP event, which would join Qatar as the second round in the Middle East.

However, the MoU signed between Dorna and the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) includes the establishment of a new talent development program for young Saudi riders.

Saudi Arabia’s interest in MotoGP follows the country’s recent addition to the F1 World Championship (since 2021), plus other motorsport events such as Formula E (since 2018) and the Dakar Rally (since 2020).

Marc Marquez is BACK ON A BIKE! | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez is BACK ON A BIKE! | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

"As the leading global championship for two-wheel circuit racing, we are thrilled at this opportunity for MotoGP to expand its reach within the Middle East by adding an annual Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“The region is a key market for motorsport and the demand in the Kingdom for events of this kind is growing with research showing that 80% of Saudi fans wanting to see more in their country. In the past few years, Saudi Arabia has shown its ability to stage major global motorsports events to the highest standards.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding codifies our shared intention to explore this opportunity further. We are confident that we will find an exciting and welcoming new home in the Kingdom and we look forward to further collaboration with the Saudi Motorsport Company to deliver on this joint ambition together."

Also present for the signing of the MoU, during the San Marino Grand Prix weekend, was, HRH Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

"We are excited to confirm the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Dorna today which clearly outlines our shared goal of bringing MotoGP to Saudi Arabia,” said HRH Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal.

“It makes perfect sense to add the world’s greatest motorcycle racing series to our growing list of world-class racing events.

“We look forward to working with Dorna to deliver on our shared commitment to bring the pinnacle of two-wheeled racing to Saudi Arabia and to continue to provide more opportunities and initiatives to enrich the lives of all our residents."

The Saudi Arabian F1 (night) race is currently held on a street circuit. Qatar is currently MotoGP's only night race.

The MotoGP calendar currently consists of 20 rounds, following the cancellation of Finland.