MotoGP 2023 calendar: MotoGP 2023 schedule - provisional dates for a 21-race season
MotoGP has released the first official look at the proposed 21 events and dates for the 2023 world championship season.
The current 2023 line-up includes the two newly confirmed events in India and Kazakhstan, with Aragon (among the Spanish circuits to have already agreed to alternate rounds) dropped from the schedule.
Finland, postponed from this year, is also not present.
The Qatar night race, the traditional season opener, is moving to later in the season due to circuit upgrades.
Provisional 2023 MotoGP Calendar
Round
Date
Event
Circuit
1
26 March
Portugal
Algarve International Circuit
2
02 April
Republica Argentina
Termas de Rio Hondo
3
16 April
Americas
Circuit of The Americas
4
30 April
Spain
Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
5
14 May
France
Le Mans
6
11 June
Italy
Autodromo del Mugello
7
18 June
Germany
Sachsenring
8
25 June
Netherlands
TT Circuit Assen
9
09 July
Kazakhstan **
Sokol International Racetrack
10
06 August
Great Britain
Silverstone Circuit
11
20 August
Austria
Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
12
03 September
Catalunya
Barcelona-Catalunya
13
10 September
San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
14
24 September
India**
Buddh International Circuit
15
01 October
Japan
Twin Ring Motegi
16
15 October
Indonesia
Mandalika International Street Circuit
17
22 October
Australia
Phillip Island
18
29 October
Thailand
Chang International Circuit
19
12 November
Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit
20
19 November
Qatar*
Lusail International Circuit
21
26 November
Comunitat Valenciana
Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo
* Evening Race
**Subject to Homologation
2022-2023 MotoGP Winter Tests
Date
Test
8 November
Valencia Test
5-7 February
Sepang Shakedown Test
10-12 February
Sepang Test
11-12 March
Portimao Test
