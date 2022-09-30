MotoGP 2023 calendar: MotoGP 2023 schedule - provisional dates for a 21-race season

Peter McLaren's picture
30 Sep 2022
Race start, MotoGP race, Aragon MotoGP, 18 September

MotoGP has released the first official look at the proposed 21 events and dates for the 2023 world championship season.

The current 2023 line-up includes the two newly confirmed events in India and Kazakhstan, with Aragon (among the Spanish circuits to have already agreed to alternate rounds) dropped from the schedule.

Finland, postponed from this year, is also not present.

The Qatar night race, the traditional season opener, is moving to later in the season due to circuit upgrades.

 

Provisional 2023 MotoGP Calendar

Round

Date

Event

Circuit

1

26 March

Portugal

Algarve International Circuit

2

02 April

Republica Argentina

Termas de Rio Hondo

3

16 April

Americas

Circuit of The Americas

4

30 April

Spain

Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto

5

14 May

France

Le Mans

6

11 June

Italy

Autodromo del Mugello

7

18 June

Germany

Sachsenring

8

25 June

Netherlands

TT Circuit Assen

9

09 July

Kazakhstan **

Sokol International Racetrack

10

06 August

Great Britain

Silverstone Circuit

11

20 August

Austria

Red Bull Ring-Spielberg

12

03 September

Catalunya

Barcelona-Catalunya

13

10 September

San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

14

24 September

India**

Buddh International Circuit

15

01 October

Japan

Twin Ring Motegi

16

15 October

Indonesia

Mandalika International Street Circuit

17

22 October

Australia

Phillip Island

18

29 October

Thailand

Chang International Circuit

19

12 November

Malaysia

Sepang International Circuit

20

19 November

Qatar*

Lusail International Circuit

21

26 November

Comunitat Valenciana

Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

* Evening Race
**Subject to Homologation

2022-2023 MotoGP Winter Tests

Date

Test

 

8 November

Valencia Test

 

5-7 February

Sepang Shakedown Test

 

10-12 February

Sepang Test

 

11-12 March

Portimao Test

 

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

 