The Italian’s new deal means Aprilia has retained all three of its current riders, with Savadori’s extension following those for factory race riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

While other factory test riders - such as Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha), Stefan Bradl (Honda), Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Dani Pedrosa (KTM) - signed on after the end of their MotoGP careers, Savadori and possibly Honda's Japanese-based rider Tetsuta Nagashima are the only current testers still with full-time MotoGP ambitions.

With the likes of Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli now available for 2023, Savadori’s renewal is also a vote of confidence by Aprilia,

"I am very happy about the renewal with Aprilia, with whom I have been collaborating since 2015,” Savadori said.

“I’m particularly pleased with the level the RS-GP has reached and to have also provided my contribution to this growth, bringing the brand back into the battle for the championship title.

“Besides my work as a tester, I am always anxious to participate in as many races as possible, with the hopes of being able to once again race for an entire season as a rider."

Savadori moved from testing duties to a MotoGP race debut with Aprilia at the end of 2020, before handing his race seat over to Vinales in late 2021.

The 29-year-old, who took a best of fourth during three seasons with Aprilia in WorldSBK, has made five race appearances this year on the ‘laboratory’ RS-GP but is yet to score points.

Loss of concessions

While Savadori will continue to participate in wild cards plus private and official MotoGP tests next year, his role will be morphed by Aprilia’s loss of concessions.

The factory can no longer hold private tests with Espargaro and Vinales, only Savadori, who in turn can now only test on three nominated GP circuits.

On the technical side, Aprilia will not be able to develop its engine during the season, while Savadori will also be limited to a maximum of three, rather than the current six, wild-card appearances.

In addition to its factory team, Aprilia will have a satellite team next season, with RNF running year-old RS-GPs for Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Espargaro took the RS-GP's first race win earlier this year and remains in MotoGP title contention with just three rounds to go.