The special event will see MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia and WorldSBK winner Alvaro Bautista joined on stage by the likes of Gigi Dall'Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Davide Tardozzi and Serafino Foti, plus ‘numerous entertainment artists and personalities’.

TV presenters Barbara Pedrotti and Guido Meda will host the event and carry out the interviews.

"After the double victory in the MotoGP and Superbike championships, we could only celebrate in style with an event open to all fans,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali.

“Campioni in Piazza² will be above all a moment of celebration and sharing. The decision to hold the event in Bologna came very naturally, this is the city where Ducati was born and the link with the local area is a great added value for us.

“We are sure that all the citizens of Bologna, and beyond, will want to join us in celebrating the goals achieved by a company that has its roots here but is a proud ambassador of Made in Italy in the world."

Mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore added: "Celebrating together with Ducati the titles won in MotoGP and World Superbike in Piazza Maggiore is very important for Bologna.

“Our city will once again be in the spotlight for an event that combines a world-renowned brand with music and entertainment. This is why we want to celebrate together these important milestones achieved by Ducati."

The free-to-attend event will start at 8.00pm and conclude with a fireworks display at approximately 10.30pm.

To accommodate fans also wishing to visit Ducati’s Borgo Panigale factory on the same day, extra sessions will start every 15 minutes from 9.15-11.30 and 1.45pm-4.00pm. Bookings can be made at: https://tickets.ducati.com/.

The Ducati Museum will be open as usual from 9.00 to 18.00.