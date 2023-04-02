How to watch Argentina MotoGP 2023 today: Live stream for free

Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro will be missing from the second round of the 2023 season after an incident-packed opener in Portimao.

Marquez's crash into Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira was the key talking point. The Repsol Honda rider was hit with a double long lap penalty for Argentina but, due to hand surgery on a problem caused by the crash, will miss out altogether.

Ducati rider Bagnaia, the 2022 champion, is on maximum points after winning the first-ever sprint plus the full-length race in Portimao. With a depleted grid in Argentina, will a surprise contender emerge to challenge him?

We’ve explained how you can watch the Argentina MotoGP just below.

How to watch Argentina MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Argentina MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Argentina MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Argentina MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Argentina MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Argentina MotoGP in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Argentina MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, March 31

Argentina MotoGP P1 - 2.45pm

Argentina MotoGP P2 - 7pm

Saturday, April 1

Argentina MotoGP P3 - 2.10pm

Argentina MotoGP Qualifying - 2.50pm

Argentina MotoGP Sprint - 7pm

Sunday, April 2

Argentina MotoGP - 6pm

