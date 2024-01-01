Marc Marquez’s first words as a Ducati rider as Gresini adventure begins today

New Year’s Day marks the first day of Marquez’s contract with Gresini Ducati, after the expiration of his Honda deal on December 31.

He shone at the postseason test on a Ducati for the first time but was not allowed to speak about it until January, when his switch to his new team became official.

"I was nervous and there were butterflies in my stomach,” Marquez said, Mundo Deportivo report.

“Even though I have been in the championship for many years, it was a big change.

“But afterwards I stayed calm, relaxed. I made the day calm, relaxed, trying to understand myself with my new technical team and with my new motorcycle.

"In the end you jump onto the champion bike, so it's in your hands.

“The first was a day of adaptation to the positions. We changed things, because on some I don't feel completely comfortable, but the speed was there.

"I understood the bike and how to manage things. I still have a lot to learn, maybe not to go faster, but to be more consistent and much safer.”

Marquez hinted about his Honda: "I don't like to compare motorcycles, especially in public.

“It's a different bike, with a different riding style.

“You jump onto the champion bike and it's in your hands, because there are many riders who go fast on it.

"I was able to adapt faster than expected because I immediately felt very good.

“There was a lot of feeling and the time worked out without exaggeratedly looking for it.

“In the test, at the end of the day we were able to put on new soft tyres and I also felt good.

"There are things to understand at the level of positions and communication with the team.

“It is logical because I have been working with the same group for eleven years, but they have received me very well. It is all very pleasant and this helps me be more relaxed.”

The official presentation of the 2024 Gresini Ducati team will be on January 20.

Marquez will return to the track on February 6-8 for the Sepang test.

He will partner his brother, Alex Marquez, this year after making one of the biggest moves in MotoGP history.

Marquez, the eight-time world champion, quit Honda after three years of injuries and under-performance from his bike.

He will now ride a year-old Ducati (the same machine that Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin rode to fight for the 2023 title) and his rivals have already predicted that he will fight for the championship in 2024.

Gresini marked the first day of Marquez’s official contract by posting a photo of him alongside his team in their colours.